DJ Black Coffee's recent romantic endeavours have become a topic of widespread speculation

A viral video surfaced on social media featuring Black Coffee with a mysterious lady, prompting fans to question if it was Sarah Langa

Despite mixed reactions about the woman's identity, the DJ's love life continues to capture public attention

DJ Black Coffee's love life has been in the spotlight a lot lately after the reports that he is dating popular socialite Sarah Langa. The star had the streets buzzing when he was spotted hanging out with a beautiful lady.

DJ Black Coffee chills with mysterious woman

Social media users have been glued to their phones, waiting for more juicy details about DJ Black Coffee's love life. The star has been rumoured to be dating several socialites and celebrities after divorcing Enhle Mbali.

A video of DJ Black Coffee hanging out with a mysterious lady has left Mzansi rumourmongers scratching their heads. The now-viral clip shared by the controversial gossip blog Maphephandaba showed the We Dance Again hitmaker sitting with the lady who was putting her leg on top of his.

The post comes weeks after speculations that DJ Black Coffee was dating Sarah Langa.

Fans were convinced the Grammy Award-winning star was dating popular media personality Sarah Langa. Many managed to put two and two together after Sarah and the DJ attended the same event.

Fans question if DJ Black Coffee was chilling with Sarah Langa

Social media users are still trying to confirm if the lady in DJ Black Coffee's video is Sarah. The post's comments section was filled with mixed reactions from people debating about the lady's identity.

@ebatso32790 said:

"That’s Victoria, you can see that’s a white woman."

@yemoja_zrt wrote:

"That’s Sarah nje."

@thejourneytogreatnes commented:

"That is Victoriagonzalezzj not Sarah!"

@asandafit24 noted:

"It looks like they were having a heated argument "

@call_masego wrote:

"That's definitely Sarah Langa"

Black Coffee pays Enhle Mbali R50K in child maintenance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali recently told off a nosy fan when they asked her how much Black Coffee pays in child maintenance. The Four Walls actress and her ex-husband were embroiled in a legal battle that saw Enhle demanding hundreds of thousands of rands for herself and their children.

Now, when asked how much the international DJ pays for child maintenance, Enhle casually said R50K, which stunned many online users.

