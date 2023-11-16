Enhle Mbali recently gave fans insight into how much her ex-hubby, Black Coffee, is paying in child maintenance

The actress was asked about the maintenance budget by a nosy fan and she humbly told them off, saying it's R50K a month

Though the answer may have just been to shut the fan up, netizens are wondering just how much Coffee's budget is for his children

Netizens are stunned to find out how much Black Coffee is paying in child maintenance for his kids with Enhle Mbali. Images: enhlembali_, realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali recently told off a nosy fan when they asked her how much Black Coffee pays in child maintenance. The Four Walls actress and her ex-husband were embroiled in a legal battle that saw Enhle demanding hundreds of thousands of rands for herself and their children.

Now, when asked how much the international DJ pays for child maintenance, Enhle casually said R50K, which stunned many online users.

Enhle Mbali opens up about Black Coffee child maintenance

Yoh, netizens just love putting their noses in people's business, but that's the name of the game when you're a public figure.

Recently, the classy Enhle Mbali told a curious fan that Black Coffee pays her R50K in child maintenance - half of the R100K she previously demanded, according to court papers.

muzi_ndosi asked:

"Kanti how much is Black Coffee paying for child maintenance?"

Enhle responded:

"R50 000."

Mzansi weighs in on Enhle Mbali's claims

Online users are surprised at the figure, with some claiming it's way too high, concerned that Enhle is "milking" her ex-hubby of his money despite having stood by him through his hustle.

Moyo408817282 said:

"That's why I don't want any baby mama drama in my life. R50K is too much, she will not work for her whole life, she will be partying with my child's money. Never."

Lethabo4991 was shocked:

"Lapho thina sithola R600 for three kids. This life no balance."

Some netizens believe that R50K is more than enough, while others argued that Enhle could have aimed higher:

AfricasThoughts argued:

"That’s too little."

5ibulele said:

"It’s only about $30 000 per year, a small sacrifice."

TeffuJoy advised:

"While Minnie is paying the other guy- choose wisely."

mmulallur said:

"Someone once said that it is the ones who owe Markham that have the most to say about this maintenance order."

Enhle Mbali shows off toned body

In more Enhle Mbali updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actress' photo showing off her hourglass body in a tight leather dress that had netizens salivating:

shotgunn58 complimented:

"You’re too gorgeous, my Queen!"

Source: Briefly News