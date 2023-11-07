South African actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali wowed her fans by sharing stunning pictures from her trip to Lagos

She donned an elegant dress from her fashion line, Essie Apparel, showcasing her perfect hourglass figure

Fans and followers on Instagram were in awe of her look, with some suggesting that she reposted the second frame of the photos due to their breathtaking nature

Enhle Mbali recently shared stunning pictures from her trip to Lagos Nigeria. The talented actress and fashion designer was in the West African country for the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) 2023.

Enhle Mbali looked stunning at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in Lagos. Image: @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali serves body goals in Nigeria

South African actress Enhle Mbali showed off at the AMAA 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria. The star who is undoubtedly one of the most stylish actresses in Mzansi stepped out looking elegant in a stunning dress from her fashion line Essie Apparel.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Slay actress gave her followers a glimpse of her outfit. Enhle flaunted her perfect hourglass figure in a maxi figure-hugging leather dress. She captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION:

"@nigeria you were hot … but so we’re we #AMMA23 #empressenhle dressed by @essie_apparel."

Enhle Mbali impresses with her look

The actress's fans and followers agreed that she ate and left no crumbs with her stunning outfit. Some followers said they were taking notes from their favourite star.

@ilovekhanya said:

"Frame 2 deserves its own post! "

@lerato_mvelase wrote:

"Shuuuu"

@nomsamadida added:

"I’m going to need you to delete and post again and start with the 2nd frame or the last frame. Thanks "

@makeupgurubongi wrote:

"I know you will repost the 2nd frame tomorrow on its own Angithi ❤️"

@shotgunn58 added:

"You’re too gorgeous my Queen ❤️"

Connie Ferguson shows off Panstula style

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson will forever remain the queen of style in Mzansi. The actress stunned social media users when she shared a hilarious video showing off the Pantsula style.

Social media users are in awe of Connie Ferguson's ageless beauty and toned body. The former Generations star who is also a fitness enthusiast recently showed her stylish side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News