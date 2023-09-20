Talented actress and businesswoman Sophie Ndaba has been making waves in the Mzansi fashion scene, recently stunning fans with a glamorous black and white outfit designed by Otile Sefolo

The former Generations star added a touch of elegance with a large white hat, adhering to an Afro Glam Theme

Social media users showered Sophie with admiration, describing her look as regal and expressing their love for her style

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Sophie Ndaba recently stepped out looking like the queen she is. The talented actress and businesswoman looked like a dream in a stunning black and white outfit.

Sophie Ndaba served fashion goals with her stunning black-and-white look. Image: @sophiendaba

Source: Instagram

Sophie Ndaba unleashes her fashionista side with glamourous outfit

Former generations actress Sophie Ndaba is taking over the Mzansi fashion scene with her top-notch outfits. The award-winning actress has been stepping on necks with her looks each time she steps out.

Taking to her Instagram page recently, Sophie Ndaba, affectionately known as Queen oozed elegance in a black and white number designed by the talented celebrity designer Otile Sefolo of Otiz Seflo that got her fans taking notes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Everyone who follows the actress knows that she is never one to wear a basic outfit, so she accessorised the look with a large white hat that grabbed all the attention. She wrote:

"They said Afro Glam Theme! We served them nje !!"

Sophie Ndaba's fans can't get enough of her glam

Social media users love seeing the gorgeous and talented actress in her element. Many admitted that her black-and-white look was giving queen vibes.

@busiswaah said:

"Now I feel like this song was made for you ❤️"

@ladydu_sa wrote:

"Love of my life "

@nicksoulworld added:

"@sophiendaba_ absolutely perfect."

@siyandaplaatjie1 commented:

"My friend looking hot love u."

Kelly Khumalo rocks a bizarre outfit at Matola Jazz Festival in Mozambique, It’s a no from Mzansi

In more news about celebs and fashion, Briefly News also reported that Kelly Khumalo once again rocked the stage in a very jaw-dropping outfit which had netizens scratching their heads.

The award-winning singer had a recent performance at the Matola Jazz Festival in Mozambique. For her performance, Kelly rocked a brownish-goldish dramatic dress created by fashion designer Princess of Alkebulan from Ateliê Taússy Daniel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News