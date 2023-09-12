Rapper and reality TV star Boity Thulo has caused a social media frenzy with her recent vacation photos, showcasing her stunning figure in a vibrant two-piece swimsuit.

Her Instagram post garnered significant attention and praise from fans and industry peers, solidifying her status as one of South Africa's hottest celebrities.

Comments from followers expressed admiration for her swimwear prowess, while others marvelled at her natural beauty in contrast to the growing trend of cosmetic procedures

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Boity Thulo has set social media timelines on fire with her stunning vacation pictures. The rapper served body goals in a two-piece swimsuit that got the streets buzzing.

Boity Thulo had the streets buzzing when she shared hot pictures. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Boity trends after sharing hot pictures

Social media users can't get enough of Boity Thulo's sizzling pictures. The reality television star and businesswoman reminded Mzansi why she is regarded as one of the hottest celebrities in Mzansi with her pictures.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Own Your Throne star flaunted her perfect hourglass figure in a colourful two-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination. She captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Island gal ❤️"

SA can't get enough of Boity's hot snaps

As expected, Boity Thulo's timeline was filled with mixed reactions from her followers and industry friends. Many said the star is still the undisputed queen of swimwear in South Africa.

@ayandathabethe wrote:

"Seggggzzzzyyy"

@nandi_madida added:

"Faints "

@mahlatsej said:

"Last one does it more for me❤️"

@asanda_teedow wrote:

"The fact that Boity looks like this in real life and still isn't married is crazy Business!"

@linds_9x noted:

"Everyone doing liposuction and BBL these days."

@ntsollane_23 added:

"Pretty thick hun❤️"

@SdizoRSA said:

"Niyathanda noma anithandi, Boity still looks hot, she never declined"

Faith Nketsi flaunts her curves in swimsuit pictures, fans not impressed: "You look better with clothes on"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Faith Nketsi sparked BBL rumours when she shared stunning pictures on her page. The star, who was slamming rumours that she edits her pictures, shared unfiltered images.

Social media users have been claiming that reality television star Faith Nketsi uses photo editing apps to achieve her flawless body.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News