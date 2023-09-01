Faith Nketsi recently set social media timelines on fire with saucy pictures from her vacation

The star who was debunking claims that she edits her pictures shared unfiltered snaps rocking a swimsuit

Fans shared mixed reactions to the post, some hinted that her body looks like someone who has had BBL

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Faith Nketsi sparked BBL rumours when she shared stunning pictures on her page. The star who was slamming rumours that she edits her pictures shared unfiltered images.

Faith Nketsi has sparked BBL rumours again. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi debunks claims she edits her snaps

Social media users have been claiming that reality television star Faith Nketsi uses photo editing pictures to achieve her flawless body.

The mother of one poured cold water on these allegations when she posted unfiltered pictures on her Twitter timeline. The star showed off her perfect hourglass figure in a two-piece swimsuit that had the streets buzzing. She asked:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Edited?"

Faith Nketsi's swimsuit pics spark BBL rumours

Social media users still believe the Have Faith star's body is too perfect to be natural. Her pictures had many saying she went under the knife to achieve the perfect figure.

@ujudas_iscariot said:

"You look so good with clothes on."

@tseepati wrote:

"Baby what did you do now you had the best bbl /lipo nou yana "

@SiiyaMalulekka wrote:

"Come to think of it, there's nothing really good about these BBLs...like frame 1 aibo ama hips anje."

@gcume_akhile said:

"Is it not edited by the surgeon?"

@SMamatwins added:

"These bought bodies of you guys is not make sure."

@BadGirlJiela wrote:

"All that comes to my mind when i think of these bodies is that ant animation movie... I dont know why... It looks so abnormal"

Faith Nketsi’s reality show Have Faith renewed for Season 5, Mzansi hopes to finally see baby Sky’s face

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Faith Nketsi's followers are over the moon after a recent announcement that another season of the show is in the works.

Fans of the popular show Have Faith recently had their prayers answered following the news that the popular show was renewed for another season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News