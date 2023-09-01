Itumeleng Bokaba made a TikTok video where she showed her body shaper, and people were impressed by the result

In the video, the actress seemed confident and happy with the results of the suit, which was able to make her figure look flawless

While some loved the results, others were worried about how realistic and comfortable this piece of clothing was

Itumeleng Bokaba shows off her fantastic body shaper that hides everything in video.

In a captivating TikTok video, a confident woman proudly showcases her body shaper, sparking praise and conversations across social media.

Bodyshaper video sparks buzz

The video quickly gained widespread attention as viewers expressed their amazement at how much effort it took to put the piece of clothing on. Itumeleng Bokaba shared the clip on her TikTok page.

Bokaba shows how the body shaper made her feel more confident and how it hid all the "rolls". The clip gained close to 700K views and thousands of likes, with many asking questions about the undergarment.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi invested in process

While some people were fascinated by this garment at how it hid all the fat away, some were stunned at the number of things ladies do to hide what they feel are their imperfections.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Lady zeeh laughed:

"It's a no for me."

@Kylie Khuba shared:

"We go through a lot as women shame."

@KayrieBlue said:

"Wow, rather this than bbl."

@Mane asked:

"Bathong toilet? Cause I’m always there, and I need it."

@lioness_queent shared:

"Ladies, it’s called Ex-Hip Enhancer."

@Alicia88 laughed:

"So cute, ooohh, but work when it's time to go to the toilet."

@Tshepy8911 shared

"What is it called I want to buy from Take a Lot also."

@Layani Caroline of God commented:

"The ambassador in PTA also has this."

Curvy woman flaunts figure

