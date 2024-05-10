Boity Thulo was accused of using Mpho Sebeng's death for clout by only following him after his passing

Boity Thulo has been accused of using Mpho Sebeng's death for clout. The award-winning rapper reportedly only started following the late Savage Beauty star after his tragic death last week.

Boity Thulo was accused of following Mpho Sebeng after his passing. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images and Kate Green

Boity Thulo allegedly using Mpho Sebeng's death for clout

Mzansi media personality Boity Thulo is always catching strays on social media. The rapper recently came under fire when eagle-eyed social media users noticed that she only started following actor Mpho Sebeng following the news of his tragic death.

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared screenshots of Mpho Sebeng's account on X, showing that the star gained 11,000 more followers when he died, and Boity was among the new followers. Part of Khawula's post read:

"Boity was not following Mpho Sebeng when he was still alive but only started following him this week after we all learned of his passing."

Boity roasted for following Mpho Sebeng after his death

Social media users weighed in on the allegations against Boity. Many said the star was wrong for only showing interest in Mpho after his death.

@General_Sport7 said:

"Why would a person follow an account of someone who just passed?"

@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:

"These celebrities don't like each other, ngamaphixiphixi..sies"

@sheabutterhun commented:

"I wonder what would be the reasoning behind this. What are you following a dead person’s account for? It doesn’t make sense."

@TucheMaqubela added:

"What are you following on a dead person's account? I always unfollow and unfriend when someone dies."

Mpho Sebeng’s girlfriend Noluu Ledwaba trends after actor’s tragic passing

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mpho Sebeng's girlfriend is trending after the actor tragically lost his life in a car accident. Noluu Ledwaba received comforting messages from followers and other netizens who were shattered by Mpho's untimely passing.

In the wake of Mpho Sebeng's tragic death, Mzansi remembered the actor's girlfriend, Noluu Ledwaba.

