Mpho Sebeng was remembered in an emotional memorial service following his tragic passing

Friends, colleagues and fans gathered to pay their last respects to the late actor, emphasising just how many lives he touched with his talent

Mzansi celebrated Mpho's life on social media, still in disbelief that the bubbly actor was no more

Loved ones and peers celebrated Mpho Sebeng's life in a memorial service. Images: mpho_sebeng

Source: Instagram

A memorial service was held to honour the life of late actor, Mpho Sebeng. The Savage Beauty star lost his life in a car accident, and his family and supporters gathered to celebrate his remarkable legacy.

Friends and colleagues remember Mpho Sebeng

In the days following Mpho Sebeng's tragic passing, the actor was honoured with a memorial service at the famous Joburg Theatre on 9 May 2024.

Mpho lost his life on Sunday, 5 May 2024 in a car accident in Potchefstroom, and since then, tributes have poured out from people from all walks of life who've had the pleasure of meeting the actor.

Former Savage Beauty actress, Rosemary Zimu, spoke about her relationship with Mpho and regretting not telling him she loved him when he told her:

"Ntwana, I realised on the first day I met you that you would be in my life forever. When I left that day, you told me you loved me, and I smiled politely and walked away.

"We shot a scene where you left me, and you promised that you'd never leave me like that again. You promised we would live until we're 90 years old, and jive, and win Oscars together and travel the world with our art. I'll still do it for us."

Sjula D Productions and Sip & Relax shared a live stream of Mpho's memorial service watched by nearly 100K people. His funeral will be held on Saturday, 11 May 2024, at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg from 9 AM to 11:30 AM.

Mzansi remembers Mpho Sebeng

Netizens mourned and celebrated Mpho Sebeng's life and career:

ShowmaxOnline said:

"An incredible legacy left behind. An undeniable talent. Rest in peace, Mpho Sebeng."

1max_TV wrote:

"Your legacy will continue to move and inspire. Rest in peace, Mpho Sebeng."

ZanelePotelwa posted:

"Oh, Mpho Sebeng, we were all so lucky to experience you. We’ve lost not just a generational talent, but a truly beautiful human being."

Mpho Sebeng's girlfriend trends after his passing

In more Mpho Sebeng updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a photo of the late actor and his girlfriend.

Netizens' hearts broke for her as they sent comforting messages, unable to imagine the pain of losing a partner.

