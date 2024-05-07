TV personality Candice Modiselle gave an emotional tribute to the late talented actor Mpho Sebeng

The actor and TV presenter passed away on 5 March 2024 as he was involved in a car accident

Candice Modiselle reminisced on their happier times as friends and posted throwback pictures and videos

Candice Modiselle joined the many media personalities who expressed their heartbreak following the passing of the talented Mpho Sebeng.

Candice Modiselle spoke highly of Mpho Sebeng in her emotional post. Image: @candiemodiselle, @mphosebeng

Source: Instagram

Candice speaks on Mpho

TV personality and actress Candice Modiselle poured her heart out in her emotionally charged tribute to the late and talented actor Mpho Sebeng.

Modiselle recollected their fondest memories and posted throwback pictures and videos on her Instagram page.

In her lengthy message, Modiselle spoke about Mpho's kind nature and loving heart, reflected in his artwork.

"People like him can only be experienced as a radiant embodiment of love. For someone who was (even referring to you in the past tense is jarring) and will forever be one of the greatest storytellers for generations to come, he loved harder than he worked. You WORKED, and what a wonder you were to behold."

Sebeng family issue statement on Mpho's passing

Mpho Sebeng passed away on 5 March 2024 after he was involved in a car accident.

The Sebeng family issued a statement confirming the news and revealed that his memorial and funeral details would be communicated in due course.

"We ask that you continue to hold the Sebeng family in prayer. Take care of yourselves and take care of each other."

Netizens comfort Candice

Commenting under her post, netizens comforted the star with sweet words, expressing disbelief over Mpho's death.

prudence_sesinyi:

"Still can’t believe he is no more."

refilwemodiselle:

“It’s never the right time to say goodbye…”… Peace God."

blckvreka_:

"The best he welcomed me in the industry of acting and taught me the ones and two. May He rest in peace."

alex.son:

"I keep thinking about the last time I saw you. You were with Mpho at a premier event. He was just so nice, warm and welcoming. My deepest condolences Candice. Keeping you in my prayers."

donot_loveher:

"I am so sorry for your loss mama condolences to you and his family and yk my mom le yena three weeks back they were at a funeral for their friends funeral McMillian Masoka for a car accident and now ke yena car accident. We really need to pray for this world. RIP."

Thuso Mbedu mourns Mpho Sebeng

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mpho Sebeng's sudden death in a car accident has shocked fans and colleagues.

Actress Thuso Mbedu expressed how heartbroken she is sharing their cherished moments, saying she struggles to accept the tragic news.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News