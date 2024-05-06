South African actor Mpho Sebeng's sudden death in a car accident has shocked fans and colleagues, prompting heartfelt tributes on social media

Actress Thuso Mbedu expressed her deep sorrow, sharing their cherished moments together and struggling to accept the tragic news

Mbedu received an outpouring of support from fans, who empathised with her grief and shared condolences for Sebeng's family and friends

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans are still trying to wrap their head around the news of talented actor Mpho Sebeng's untimely death. Tributes have been pouring in from fans and colleagues since his family confirmed that the Savage Beauty star died in a road accident.

Thuso Mbedu shared a touching tribute following Mpho Sebeng's death. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Emma McIntyre and @thuso.mbedu

Source: UGC

Thuso Mbedu mourns Mpho Sebeng's death

Mpho Sebeng's death hit many like a bomb. The star has been charting social media trends and hogging headlines since his passing. According to the statement released by his family, Mpho died in a tragic car crash.

The Woman King actress Thuso Mbedu was among the many who penned tributes for the actor. Taking to her Instagram page, Thuso poured her heart out in a lengthy caption. The heartbroken star said she is still trying to piece the information together. She professed her love for Mpho and shared screenshots of their chats. Part of her tribute read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Mpho made it so easy to love him. Having heard of Mpho’s passing something in me short circuited. What are the words that one is supposed string together? Even now I’m seeing the posts and the changed profile pics but my brain is refusing to accept why it’s happening.

"This is a big wound that will take forever to sew itself back together. Handle with care. Mphowowo… then. Now. Forever. You’ll always be my person. Thank you for doing life with us, my friend."

Mzansi comforts Thuso Mbedu after her touching tribute

Social media users flooded Thuso Mbedu's timeline with comforting comments after her post. Many admitted that she was the first person they thought about when they heard about Mpho's death, because of their relationship.

@_laconco said:

"What a beautiful tribute. Phephisa Thuso, alale kahle uMpho I hope where ever he is he had a moment with God to accept the transition to a new world. Sihleli okomzuzwana emhlabeni."

@fufuza added:

"Yazi for some reason I thought of you when I heard about his passing"

cyan.boujee24 commented:

" we all thought of you when we heard his passing.. May God mend whatever that’s broken in you.. "

@odley.jean said:

"I don’t know Mpho, but I can tell you both loved and admired each other dearly. May he fly high in the heavens and stand by you in spirit. My deepest condolences to you "

@jenniferbala wrote:

"My deepest and heartfelt sympathies to you, his family and friends. It’s so heartbreaking when people leave this earth, especially when they are so young. "

Mpho Sebeng’s girlfriend Noluu Ledwaba trends after actor’s tragic passing

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mpho Sebeng's girlfriend is trending after the actor tragically lost his life in a car accident. Noluu Ledwaba received comforting messages from followers and other netizens who were shattered by Mpho's untimely passing.

In the wake of Mpho Sebeng's tragic death, Mzansi remembered the actor's girlfriend, Noluu Ledwaba.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News