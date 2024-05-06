Mpho Sebeng's family has released an official statement confirming the actor's tragic passing

Sebeng is said to have died in a car accident, and the family revealed that details of his memorial and funeral would be communicated

Mzansi sent an outpouring of tribute messages for Mpho, where fans and fellow celebs were shaken by his untimely passing

Mpho Sebeng's family confirmed the actor's tragic passing. Images: mpho_sebeng

Source: Instagram

Mpho Sebeng's family confirmed his sudden death with an official statement. The Savage Beauty actor met his fate in a car accident, and tributes have flooded social media from all around the country.

Family confirms Mpho Sebeng's death

It was around 8 AM on Sunday, 5 May 2024, that netizens got to learn of the tragic passing of one of Mzansi's most-loved actors, Mpho Sebeng.

Without a statement from loved ones, tribute messages began circulating, and pictures of the star flooded social media with the now-trending #RIPMphoSebeng hashtag.

An official statement from the Sebeng family, shared by Twitter (X) user MDN News, has confirmed Mpho's sudden passing.

According to the statement, the Ring of Lies actor died in a car accident in Potchefstroom in the early hours of Sunday, 5 May 2024.

The grieving family asked for privacy as they process their loss, and would communicate details of his memorial and funeral:

"We ask that you continue to hold the Sebeng family in prayer. Take care of yourselves and take care of each other."

Mzansi pays tribute to Mpho Sebeng

Netizens sent tribute messages to honour Mpho's life and career:

sheilamanyorio said:

"What a sad day. My deepest condolences to the family."

actorspaces wrote:

"A young legend! We loved you. RIP, young king. You leave such a gap. Death be not proud."

South African actress, Flo Masebe, was shattered:

"What a fine young man. What a talent. What a dedicated thespian. Sending love and prayers to the Sebeng family and all Mpho's loved ones."

Mzansimagic posted:

"Robala ka kgotso, Mpho Sebeng. Your incredible legacy will live on through your unforgettable performances."

