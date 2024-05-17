The Skeem Saam actor Putla Sehlapelo has recently bagged another acting gig

The actor will be joining the new upcoming show Queen Modjaji as the keeper of the secret and the king’s keeper

Many fans and followers of the star were impressed and happy that he got the role, as he deserved it

Fan favourite actor Putla Sehlapelo became the talk of the town recently after he bagged a new acting gig.

Skeem Saam actor Putla Sehlapelo joins the upcoming show Queen Modjaji

The Skeem Saam actor Putla Sehlapelo has made headlines on social media. The star has been a hot topic since the news of him bagging a new role on an upcoming much-anticipated show.

The actor who has been loved on Skeem Saam got a role in Queen Modjaji. Putla will play the character of the keeper of the secret and the king’s keeper. The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted about the news on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"CASTING NEWS: Putla Setlapelo joins Queen Modjadji #SkeemSaam star Putla Setlapelo plays Ramulodi — Keeper of the secret and the king’s keeper. Queen Modjadji premieres in July on Mzansi Magic."

See the post below:

Fans happy Putla got the role

Many fans and followers are happy that the actor got a role in the new show, and some say he deserves to be part of the cast. See some of the comments below:

@LuckyMahloane wrote:

"I would’ve been so disappointed if Putla wasn’t part of this cast. He is so perfect when it comes to putting a character to life, more especially those stories that are based on a true story and are traditional. I’m 100% sure that we are gonna love him on."

@whoistroniiq said:

"As expected, Putla Setlapelo is the blueprint of this. It just wouldn’t make sense without him on."

@sirbongz_za responded:

"The cast makes me even more eager for #QueenModjadjiMzansi to premiere, Putla is well deserving to Queen Modjadji’s cast."

@qtee_shizniz commented:

"The cast was gonna be incomplete without him, so happy he's there."

@ZaneleMofokeng3 mentioned:

"One of SA’s greatest actors."

@Sihle_gafini responded:

"They must also cast his wife Celia and we have another Death of A Queen they murdered their roles there."

Rachel Kunutu and Marothi's video resurfaces

In a previous article, Briefly News also reported that netizens uncovered an old video of Skeem Saam actress Lesego Marakalla, aka Rachel Kunutu and her onscreen husband, Marothi.

The legendary throwback clip saw Skeem Saam's Rachel Kunutu scolding her man, Marothi Maphuthuma, played by actor Macks Papo, over how he wore a towel.

