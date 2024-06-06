Actress Makoma Mohale has revealed the reason she nearly withdrew from Queen Modjadji

Makoma Mohale portrays the role of Tlhogi, the lead character in the Mzansi Magic series

Mohale mentioned language barrier issues that made her almost drop out but expressed relief that she did not

Makoma Mohale landed a lead role in the much-anticipated series Queen Modjadji. However, the star almost never pursued the role because of her limited understanding of Khelobedu.

Makoma Mohale had language troubles, but she overcame them and continued her role as Tlhogi on ‘Queen Modjadji’. Image: @komie_mohale

Actress Mohale opens up on her experience on Queen Modjadji

Actress Makoma Mohale portrays the role of Tlhogi, the lead character in the Mzansi Magic series Queen Modjadji.

Makoma Mohale told Sunday World that when she received the script, she could not exactly understand it. With the help of her father, he translated it into a simpler version of Khelobedu.

Mohale expresses relief that she never dropped out

Mohale stated that it was the language barrier that made her almost drop out.

“I remember on the day of the pilot shoot I wanted to pull out. I have no idea how I found myself at the location learning my lines.”

Through faith, Mohale saw herself at the TV shoot and she expressed relief that she did not drop out.

New stars joins Queen Modjadji

Fans expressed relief that Skeem Saam actor Putla Sehlapelo joined the upcoming show Queen Modjaji. He portrays the role of the keeper of the secret and the king’s keeper.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted about the news on his X page and wrote:

"CASTING NEWS: Putla Setlapelo joins Queen Modjadji #SkeemSaam star Putla Setlapelo plays Ramulodi — Keeper of the secret and the king’s keeper. Queen Modjadji premieres in July on Mzansi Magic."

Rachel Kunutu and Marothi's video resurfaces

In a previous report from Briefly News, netizens uncovered an old video of Skeem Saam actress Lesego Marakalla, who portrays the role of Rachel Kunutu and her onscreen husband, Marothi.

The legendary throwback clip saw Skeem Saam's Rachel Kunutu scolding her man, Marothi Maphuthuma, played by actor Macks Papo, over how he wore a towel.

Fans were left in stitches over the old and classic clip.

Source: Briefly News