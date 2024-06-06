Makoma Mohale Speaks on the Reason She Nearly Withdrew From Playing Tlhogi on ‘Queen Modjadji’
- Actress Makoma Mohale has revealed the reason she nearly withdrew from Queen Modjadji
- Makoma Mohale portrays the role of Tlhogi, the lead character in the Mzansi Magic series
- Mohale mentioned language barrier issues that made her almost drop out but expressed relief that she did not
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Makoma Mohale landed a lead role in the much-anticipated series Queen Modjadji. However, the star almost never pursued the role because of her limited understanding of Khelobedu.
Actress Mohale opens up on her experience on Queen Modjadji
Actress Makoma Mohale portrays the role of Tlhogi, the lead character in the Mzansi Magic series Queen Modjadji.
Makoma Mohale told Sunday World that when she received the script, she could not exactly understand it. With the help of her father, he translated it into a simpler version of Khelobedu.
Mohale expresses relief that she never dropped out
Mohale stated that it was the language barrier that made her almost drop out.
“I remember on the day of the pilot shoot I wanted to pull out. I have no idea how I found myself at the location learning my lines.”
Through faith, Mohale saw herself at the TV shoot and she expressed relief that she did not drop out.
New stars joins Queen Modjadji
Fans expressed relief that Skeem Saam actor Putla Sehlapelo joined the upcoming show Queen Modjaji. He portrays the role of the keeper of the secret and the king’s keeper.
Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted about the news on his X page and wrote:
"CASTING NEWS: Putla Setlapelo joins Queen Modjadji #SkeemSaam star Putla Setlapelo plays Ramulodi — Keeper of the secret and the king’s keeper. Queen Modjadji premieres in July on Mzansi Magic."
Rachel Kunutu and Marothi's video resurfaces
In a previous report from Briefly News, netizens uncovered an old video of Skeem Saam actress Lesego Marakalla, who portrays the role of Rachel Kunutu and her onscreen husband, Marothi.
The legendary throwback clip saw Skeem Saam's Rachel Kunutu scolding her man, Marothi Maphuthuma, played by actor Macks Papo, over how he wore a towel.
Fans were left in stitches over the old and classic clip.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za