South African media personality Bonang Matheba seemingly celebrated former Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa's arrested

The reality TV star posted a cryptic post on Twitter after the former minister was arrested

Many netizens flooded the star's comment section, mentioning that they were waiting for her to respond to the arrest

Bonang Matheba was seemingly happy about Zizi Kodwa's arrest. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Our very own Queen B is at it again. The star seemingly had something to say about the former Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa.

Bonang Matheba seemingly celebrates Zizi Kodwa's arrest

South African media personality and reality TV star Bonang Matheba became a hot topic once again on social media after rumours that she was replacing Thuso Mbedu as L'Oreal Paris ambassador.

Recently the former Young, Famous and African cast member Bonang seemingly celebrated the downfall of the now-former Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa.

Shortly after Kodwa was arrested, Matheba posted a cryptic tweet on her Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Wonderful."

See the post below:

Fans react to Bonang Matheba's tweet

Many netizens flooded the star's comment section, saying they were waiting for her to respond to the arrest. See some of the reactions below:

@toddy_thando wrote:

"I thought of you , when I heard the news."

@Top_dawg15 commented:

"Zizi Kodwa arrested. He has never done anything for Entertainment . Next stop Nathi Mthethwa. Samba ngolayin."

@mpiyakhe8 said:

"I knew I was going to find her here, lord ka nnete ke mathata."

@mo_kgadee commented:

"Cheers Moghel, re ba bontshitse spoko."

@novakoutique said:

"This is what you wanted."

@Buhlekhums mentioned:

"Oh yes, it's a wonderful day."

Bonang Matheba hits L'Oreal Paris runway

In a previous report, Briefly News covered reactions to Bonang Matheba walking the L'Oreal Paris runway in France.

The star is living it up in the land of love and fashion and has been giving fans much-needed content serving looks. She recently topped trends after rocking Gucci from head to toe, where netizens were in awe of how classy she made the brand look.

