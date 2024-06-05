Jehan Mackay, the former husband of social media influencer Sarah Langa, is implicated in a corruption case

Mackay is the former CEO of EOH, and he is accused of paying Zizi Kodwa R1,68m as well as another R30,000

The controversial businessman and Zizi Kodwa were arrested and released on bail of R30,000

Jehan Mackay was reportedly arrested alongside Minister of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation Zizi Kodwa in connection to the EOH corruption case.

Influencer Sarah Langa's ex-husband, Jehan Mackay, is implicated in the EOH corruption case. Image: @thecityceleb via Instagram

Jehan Mackay was accused of making exorbitant payments to Kodwa

Sarah Langa's ex-husband, Jehan Mackay, was roped into the EOH Holdings corruption case alongside the minister.

Mackay, the former CEO of the tech company, is alleged to have paid Kodwa an exorbitant amount, R1,68m and another R30,000, for "personal benefit," reports @ewnupdates.

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry made this discovery in 2020.

Kodwa and Jehan arrested and released on bail

The controversial businessman and minister Zizi Kodwa were arrested, and they made their court appearance on Wednesday, 5 June 2024.

The two accused were later released on bail of R30,000. In the video shared by @sanelenkosix on X (formerly Twitter), Zizi Kodwa put up a pretentious smile while Mackay was expressionless.

Mzansi has their say on the corruption scandal

In reaction to the scandal, netizens shared their mixed opinions about how Sarah Langa's name was also mentioned.

@almazsithole alleged:

"Lol there’s always a slay queen beneficiary to such proceeds. I am disgusted by your faves!"

@MissCoco____ asked:

"Konje He is also Farah fortune's ex hubby?"

@satara_za questioned:

"Doesn’t she still go by his surname?"

@Thabo_Maubane said:

"Ziyakhala manje. Slay queening and being a blesser about to come to an end."

@zee_honey exclaimed:

"There’s a LOT of criminal activities in this country my goodness."

DA members welcome Zizi Kodwa's arrest

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa is at the centre of corruption allegations totalling R1.7 million, prompting satisfaction from the DA.

Many South Africans expressed mixed feelings and questioned his political motives. The NPA refutes claims that it is investigating Kodwa over bribery allegations from his tenure as deputy minister.

