Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa faces corruption allegations totalling R1.7 million, prompting satisfaction from the DA

However, South Africans express mixed feelings, questioning political motives

The NPA refutes claims of investigating Kodwa over bribery allegations from his tenure as deputy minister

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered local elections, policy changes, the State of the Nation Address and political news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Zizi Kodwa was allegedly thrown in jail, and DA members are happy about it.

Source: Getty Images

Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa was set to allegedly appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni today, facing allegations of corruption totalling R1.7 million.

This development has sparked happiness among members of the Democratic Alliance (DA), who have long awaited official action against Kodwa.

See a post from The Insight Factor on X below:

Charges against Zizi Kodwa

The charges against Kodwa stem from his tenure as a former deputy minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security.

City Press said he was implicated in the State Capture Commission, chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, investigating allegations of widespread corruption and misconduct in South Africa.

Kodwa was the deputy minister of state security when these allegations surfaced. Despite the accusations, President Cyril Ramaphosa later appointed him the Minister of Sports.

During his testimony, Mackay claimed that Kodwa had accepted his payments of approximately R1.7 million.

Mzansi feels otherwise

South Africans are not happy with the DA's excitement, despite many feeling this was well deserved. They noted that the party's members were not perfect either.

@BaShonaBaShona said this came as a threat:

"They're coming after them one by one, sending a threat. If you don't support DA coalition with ANC, you will be arrested."

@dumisaninan also noted that:

"I’m happy and I’m an ANC member! I’m for the renewal of the organisation. Corruption must end. We are all equal before the law "

@XUFFLER added:

"The same party they want to join a coalition with is happy? "

@Iam_Iamtaelo said the happiness was not the point:

"Sometimes, we must face the brutal truth. DA didn't send anyone to steal or to do corruption. So whether they are happy or unhappy is immaterial. Zizi must face his music."

NPA denies investigating Zizi Kodwa amid bribery allegations

Previously, Briefly News reported that the NPA's Investigating Directorate denied that it is probing alleged bribery allegations against Zizi Kodwa.

It's alleged that the authority was looking into the Sports Minister after the Stape Capture investigation revealed that he received money from an EOH executive.

Reports suggest that the money was to push the then-ANC spokesperson to influence the awarding of contracts to the IT company.

