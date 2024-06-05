Zizi Kodwa resigned as the Minister of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation shortly after he was released on bail

Kodw was arrested alongside EOH's boss for allegedly receiving bribery money worth over R1.5 million

South Africans embraced his resignation and celebrated that he was facing charges for his alleged corruption

Zizi Kodwa is no longer a minister. Images: Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Zizi Kodwa is no longer the Minister of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation.

Zizi Kodwa resigns as minister

According to a statement @ZANewsFlash shared on his X account, Kodwa tendered his resignation after he was arrested for allegedly receiving R1.60 million in bribery money from EOH's former CEO.

The statement confirms that Kodwa is no longer a minister.

"Mr Zizi Kodwa, MP, announces his immediate resignation as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture. This comes as Mr Kodwa challenges the charges against him, which he strongly denies. My Kodwa has informed the President that he will reign as Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture and Member of Cabinet after being formally charged," the statement read.

Kodwa's resignation comes after he appeared before the Palm Ridges Court and was given bail for allegedly receiving over R1 million in bribery money from EOH Holdings. He was arrested, and EOH's former boss followed suit. They both appeared together on 5 June.

Read the complete statement here:

South Africans are happy he resigned

Netizens were overjoyed that he was no longer a minister, and some were pleased he faced charges.

Mlaba asked:

"Who's next?"

Tolketan said:

"Looks like the guy didn't even have time to write his own resignation. The Department had to do it on his behalf."

Sir Mbuzwa Mthethwa said:

"Good news."

Ihhashi lamaNjomane said:

"You've been chopped."

NoZulu said:

"More are coming. It's gonna get very busy."

Zizi Kodwa arrested on charges of corruption

