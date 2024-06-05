The Minister of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Zizi Kodwa, has been reportedly arrested before he was set to appear in court

Kodwa is facing allegations of corruption after reportedly accepting a bribe of over R1.5 million

South Africans reacted to the news and remarked that more ministers accused of corruption must be arrested

Zizi Kodwa was allegedly thrown in jail. Images: David Rogers/Getty Images and Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— Zizi Kodwa, The Minister of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, has allegedly been arrested.

Zizi Kodwa reportedly arrested

According to IOL, Kodwa was reportedly arrested in connection with allegations that he received a R1.6 million bribe from EOH's former boss, Jehan McKay. The Zondo Commission of Inquiry in 2020 discovered that EOH Holdings reportedly paid Kodwa millions in bribery. The same CEO is expected to appear in court.

Kodwa will appear at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court in Ekurhuleni. His arrest comes months after Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was also arrested on charges of receiving bribes during her tenure as the Minister of Defence.

South Africans excited

Netizens commenting on @MDNnewss's tweet were excited that the minister was reportedly arrested.

Tumi said:

"MK is working overtime."

Raidy ForPlay said:

"Let the games begin."

Ta Charles said:

"This is beautiful. But he'll get bail straight away."

Apla joked:

"Tyla knew about it. She never wanted this fraud holding her Grammy."

Reth_abile said:

"When it rains, it pours."

Afrika said:

"Those who sang "Ramaphosa re mo rata kaofela" the loudest."

Simpiwe Twala said:

"Good. I'm just sick and tired of these crooks. The ANC is pampering them with our taxes. Nomvula mokonyane must follow."

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula granted bail

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Parliament's former National Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, was given bail after her arrest.

Mapisa-Nqakula was arrested on corruption and bribery charges after allegedly receiving millions in bribes when she was still the minister of defence between 2016 and 2019.

