Convicted murderer and prison escapee Thabo Bester and his girlfriend Nandi Magudumana appeared once more before the courts

The two, who were arrested for orchestrating Thabo Bester's escape, appeared before the Bloemfontein High Court

South Africans commented on their relationship, and some also called for the new government to deal with this matter swiftly

Thabo Bester and Nandi Magudumana shared a moment in court. Images: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images via Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN – Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana are back in court.

Nandi Magudumana and Thabo Bester appear in court

@ewnupdates posted a video of Bester and Mgudumana's appearance before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 5 June. Bester and Magudumana were arrested nine months after Bester escaped from prison with Magudumna's help. They skipped the country and were arrested in Tanzania.

In the video @ewnupdates posted, Bester is seated wearing a coat beside his co-accused. Nandipha walks in, and as chairs are rearranged, Nandipha and Thabo have a moment. A few words are exchanged between Magudumana and Bester before Magudumana is escorted to the back of the benches behind Bester.

South Africans comment on their appearance

South Africans discussed Magudumana and Bester's first public appearance together in months.

Xuffler said:

"Bester looking like a Gee."

Bgunezi said:

"We need a government to handle this case. Thabo Bester is the heartless criminal; Senzo Meyiwa's case is still unresolved. We need a proper government."

IAmShaheida said:

"Look at him all forlorn and probably having flashbacks of those steamy nights whilst on the run."

Thando asked:

"Did he just mumble "Are you okay?" and she nodded?"

Tau Danielsson asked:

"Oh, they are back to speaking terms?"

Mgilija Nhleko referred to Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa's recent arrest.

"We're on Zizi Kodwa. We're not interested in this. It's not newsworthy."

Liyaah said:

"Did I just see Thabo saying "I'll call you, okay" to Nandipha?

Thabo Bester's mom struggles to cope

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Bester's mother struggled to live an everyday life.

The woman said since members of her community know who her son is, she has been struggling to adjust and be accepted.

