Thabo Bester and Nandi Magudumana Back in Court for Pre-trial Proceedings
- Convicted murderer and prison escapee Thabo Bester and his girlfriend Nandi Magudumana appeared once more before the courts
- The two, who were arrested for orchestrating Thabo Bester's escape, appeared before the Bloemfontein High Court
- South Africans commented on their relationship, and some also called for the new government to deal with this matter swiftly
BLOEMFONTEIN – Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana are back in court.
Nandi Magudumana and Thabo Bester appear in court
@ewnupdates posted a video of Bester and Mgudumana's appearance before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 5 June. Bester and Magudumana were arrested nine months after Bester escaped from prison with Magudumna's help. They skipped the country and were arrested in Tanzania.
In the video @ewnupdates posted, Bester is seated wearing a coat beside his co-accused. Nandipha walks in, and as chairs are rearranged, Nandipha and Thabo have a moment. A few words are exchanged between Magudumana and Bester before Magudumana is escorted to the back of the benches behind Bester.
View the video here:
South Africans comment on their appearance
South Africans discussed Magudumana and Bester's first public appearance together in months.
Xuffler said:
"Bester looking like a Gee."
Bgunezi said:
"We need a government to handle this case. Thabo Bester is the heartless criminal; Senzo Meyiwa's case is still unresolved. We need a proper government."
IAmShaheida said:
"Look at him all forlorn and probably having flashbacks of those steamy nights whilst on the run."
Thando asked:
"Did he just mumble "Are you okay?" and she nodded?"
Tau Danielsson asked:
"Oh, they are back to speaking terms?"
Mgilija Nhleko referred to Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa's recent arrest.
"We're on Zizi Kodwa. We're not interested in this. It's not newsworthy."
Liyaah said:
"Did I just see Thabo saying "I'll call you, okay" to Nandipha?
