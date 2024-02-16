Thabo Bester's mother's life has changed for the worst since her son was rearrested for escaping prison

Meisie Bester said that she struggles with hunger and her community has sidelined her

South Africans have different views on her role, with some believing she was not involved and others believing she was

The state could call Thabo Bester's mother to the stand but Meisie Bester wants nothing to do with her son's trial for breaking out of prison. In a recent interview, she revealed how she feels about her son being put on trial.

Meisie Bester is struggling

According to an interview she had with eNCA, Meisie fears for her life. Since her son was arrested for trying to escape prison, she has experienced a lot of difficulties.

She can no longer trust people who claim to come and visit her and has to rely on her neighbours to verify who a person is. Things have been difficult since getting her son an ID and changing her surname back to Bester. She cannot get her SASSA social grant and was referred to the SASSA website. Despite doing all of that, she still can't get it.

“I have to beg my neighbours for food," she said.

The community also victimises her because of her surname and they make fun of her. She also fears for her other sons' safety. When asked if she would be willing to testify, she said she does not want to be involved in the trial.

What you need to know about Thabo Bester's trial

Thabo Bester was convicted of rape and murder after luring his victims through Facebook and killing one of them

He orchestrated an escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, assisted him

Bester and Magudumane were arrested nine months later and are facing further charges

Netizens have different views

South Africans on Facebook weighed in on her refusal to be part of the trials should she be called to testify.

Nkosikho Mtshawe said:

“She is hiding something, like Mandisa, the wife of Senzo Meyiwa. How can a wife be so quiet, like she doesn’t exist when the trial is all over the news?”

Sibonisiwe Mpofu said:

“It’s her son. She must accept him for who he is. Her presence might change him to be better.”

Matshidiso Sophy remarked:

“She abandoned him and never took care of him, and that’s why she doesn’t care.”

Dimpho Chego:

“No parent wants to be in this kind of situation.”

Letona Simons:

“Thabo also doesn’t need her.”

Nandipha Magudumana denied bail

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Dr Nandipha Magudumana was denied bail.

Magudumana appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court in September and applied for bail after being arrested for assisting Thabo Bester's escape.

The court refused bail because she's considered a flight risk.

