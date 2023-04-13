Disgraced doctor Nandipha Magudumana will face murder charges in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 13 April

Magudumana's first court appearance comes hours after she and her lover, Thabo Bester, were deported from Tanzania after spending weeks on the run

The suspended doctor is facing additional charges of aiding and abetting escape, violation of a body and fraud

BLOEMFONTEIN - Suspended medical doctor Nandipha Magudumana will face several charges in court only hours after landing in South Africa on Thursday, 13 April.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana may face murder charges in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court for her involvement in the Thabo Bester prison escape. Image: @Chriseldalewis/Twitter & stock image/Getty Images

Magudumana is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court, where she will be charged with murder, aiding and abetting escape, violation of a body and fraud, eNCA reported.

The disgraced doctor spent weeks on the run with her lover, convicted murderer and sexual assaulter Thabo Bester, after GroundUp revealed that she had helped Bester escape from prison.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester arrested in Tanzania

The couple were arrested in Arusha by Tanzanian authorities on Friday, 7 April, while allegedly planning to cross into Kenya from Tanzania.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that Magudumana cooperated with police while in custody in the East African country. Cele added that Bester, on the other hand, was very uncooperative.

While Magudumama was transported to Bloemfontein shortly after landing in South Africa for her first court appearance, Bester is allegedly under 24/7 surveillance at the maximum security jail, Kgosi Mamporo II Prison in Pretoria, News24 reported.

South African speculate about whether Dr Nandipha Magudumana's charges will stick

Below are some comments

@_FentseM said:

"I've watched enough documentaries on the crime channel to know that she's guilty of everything and could very well be the mastermind in all of this."

@Ahmed22191214 speculated:

"And receive a suspended sentence after a plea bargain."

@Proscuittoham asked:

"Who did she murder?"

@barbob1920 commented:

"I hope the State will sue her or seize all her assets to recover the cost of pursuing these two to Tanzania."

@kgotsomaphike added:

"This one is going to turn state witness. Just watch."

