The SAPS is rounding up suspects allegedly involved in helping Thabo Bester escape from prison

A CCTV technician contracted to install and maintain the cameras at Mangaung Correctional Centre was arrested for camera tampering

A fourth suspect, a 28-year-old man, has been held for questioning after police caught him driving Dr Nandipha Nandipha Magudumana's Porsche

BLOEMFONTEIN - Yet another person has been arrested in connection with the brazen prison escape of Thabo Bester.

A CCTV technician was arrested for allegedly tampering with cameras at the Mangaung Correctional Centre before Thabo Bester escaped. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The arrest marks the third suspect apprehended for alleged involvement in the prison break saga.

CCTV tactician arrested for camera tampering before Thabo Bester's escape

The 44-year-old man was allegedly a former CCTV technician for a company contracted by G4S to install and maintain cameras at Mangaung Correctional Centre.

During a Parliament Portfolio Committee meeting on Wednesday, 12 April, it was revealed that the cameras were tampered with and stopped working between 9pm and 4am the night Bester escaped, IOL reported.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the CCTV technician faces charges of aiding and abetting a criminal, defeating the ends of justice and violating a dead body. The man is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 13 April.

SAPS question 4th suspect in Thabo Bester prison escape

The net continues to close around all those allegedly involved in Bester's escape. A 28-year-old man is being held for questioning after police found him in possession of a Porsche Cayenne allegedly owned by Bester's girlfriend and partner in crime, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, TimesLIVE reported.

Other arrests include Magadumana's father, 65-year-old Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, and a former G4S prison warder, Senohe Matsoara.

The pair appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 11 April, to face charges of aiding and abetting, arson, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Mzansi fascinated by arrests in Thabo Bester's escape saga

Below are some comments:

@MsKabzela asked:

"Who's instructions was the technician following? The G4S team seemed not perturbed by this info."

Christoffel Moloi joked:

"They're going to end up arresting waiters and petrol attendants that served them... And that Woolworths cashier."

Msa Musasa claimed:

"They're many people involved in this. It can't just be four people."

Thabang Blessing commented:

"It serves them right."

Hsai Martins demanded

"Round them all up."

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha were allegedly beaten up by Tanzanian police for resisting arrest

In a related story, Briefly News reported that fugitive Thabo Bester's rearrest, the arrest of his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and a Mozambican national seem to have been just as dramatic as Bester's prison escape.

Bester and his two accomplices were arrested in Tanzania on Friday night, 7 April, on their way to Kenya.

Bester, his girlfriend and the Mozambican national came under police radar after the black SUV they were travelling in was spotted.

