Thabo Bester's rearrest and the arrests of his accomplices got a bit violent in Tanzania

The trio, including Bester's girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, were nabbed on Friday, 7 April, en route to Kenya

South Africans find the dramatic arrest hilarious and are calling on Tanzanian officials to release the footage of their capture

JOHANNESBURG - Fugitive Thabo Bester's rearrest, the arrest of his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and a Mozambican national seems to have been just as dramatic as Bester's prison escape.

Thabo Bester was rearrested in Tanzania alongside his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and a Mozambican national. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux & @drnandipha/Instagram

Bester and his two accomplices were arrested in Tanzania on Friday night, 7 April, on their way to Kenya.

Bester and his accomplices tried to fight the police

Bester, his girlfriend and the Mozambican national came under police radar after the black SUV they were travelling in was spotted.

The police followed the vehicle until the occupants realised they had a tail on them, which led to a high-speed chase. According to SundayWorld, the trio then decided to ditch the vehicle and escape on foot to the Kenyan border, but they did not get far.

Sources close to the investigation told the publication that the trio tried to sweet-talk their way out of an arrest but soon became hostile when they realised that Interpol officials and Tanzanian cops would not budge.

This led to a fistfight between Bester and his accomplices, who were eventually arrested. The source stated that the police had to "rough them up" to assert their authority.

Police found multiple passports with the trio's names in the abandoned SUV.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father taken in for questioning

Bester's lover's father has been dragged into their criminal escapades. According to EWN, Magudumana's father was taken in for questioning by South African police on Saturday.

Police hoped that Magudumana's father and a former employee could shed some light on Bester and his girlfriend's escape.

During a media briefing on Saturday, 8 April, Police Minister Bheki Cele stated that they do not believe that Magudumana acted alone and must have had help to assist Bester in his prison escape.

"We believe that the doctor herself could not have done it alone - this thing of keeping him safe and all that running," said Cele.

The minister added that they would also investigate whether the police assisted Bester and his accomplices.

South Africans drawn into Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's arrest

@tsebisom said:

"A very big mistake was trying to run away from East Africans, the fastest people on earth."

@mirthdot said:

"Still want to know why I haven’t seen a single picture of Dr Nandipha from the arrest… all I keep seeing are people using pics from her Instagram."

@Wa_Mavu said:

"The police in Tanzania are very serious, not even a single piece of video, they need to loosen up a bit, kana video makes things interesting these days."

@Tandeka_Dlamini said:

"Was Dr Nandipha also running?"

Thabo Bester arrested in Tanzania following Mangaung prison escape, SA in disbelief: “Another imposter”

Briefly News previously reported that Facebook sexual offender and murderer Thabo Bester had been reportedly arrested in Arusha, Tanzania.

Bester and Magudumana fled their hideout residence in Hyde Park last month after news broke of his escape from the G4S maximum prison in the Free State.

Bester faked his death and made it look like he died in a fire in his cell on 3 May 2022.

