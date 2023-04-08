Thabo Bester was reportedly rearrested in Tanzania on Saturday morning along with two other people

Thabo has been on the run since he faked his death and escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year

His apparent capture has social media buzzing, and Thabo's pictures wearing a head wrap are going viral

Thabo Bester was allegedly rearrested in Tanzania after being a fugitive for almost a year.

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - Facebook sexual offender and murderer Thabo Bester has been reportedly arrested in Arusha, Tanzania.

According to ENCA, Bester's partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana was also apprehended on Saturday morning.

Bester and Magudumana fled their hideout residence in Hyde Park last month after news broke of his escape from the G4S maximum prison in the Free State.

Bester faked his death and made it look like he died in a fire in his cell on May 3, 2022.

National police commissioner will reportedly address the nation

The SA police commissioner Lieutenant- General Fannie Masemola, is expected to make a briefing about Bester's case, reported TimesLIVE.

Please take a look at the pictures of a man thought to be Thabo Bester in Tanzania.

Citizens discuss Bester's capture on Twitter

@Casper_Qwabe said:

"Yesterday Bheki Cele announced they are very close to making an arrest. No one believed him."

@AlexStemela mentioned:

"This Bin Laden look-alike is Bester?"

@Qali___ stated:

"He is lucky Tanzanian police got to him first. He is alive at least. He would be dead if some members of SAPS had found him first."

@thandomasanabo shared:

"I really really wanted Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha to be caught. But Aowa so quick?"

@ApheleleJody stated:

"I wouldn’t be shocked if the Thabo Bester they are claiming they’ve arrested is another imposter."

@uNokwandaLo tweeted:

"Thabo Bester was arrested in Tanzania because other countries don't have a place for illegal immigrants."

@hlubizer added"

"Thabo Bester escapades are proving there's no perfect crime. It's worse when other people know about it. The fact that one of the warders paid off and went on spending spree was problematic."

