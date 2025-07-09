A local content creator took to his TikTok account to share a few clauses from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) agreement that he thought were red flags

One of the clauses stated that the financial aid scheme was not obliged to tell the students if the amount they were to receive changed

Some internet users did not agree with the clauses, while others shared that they were grateful for receiving the funding

NSFAS clauses in an agreement between students and the financial aid scheme divided many. Images: Virojt Changyencham, Peter Cade

Source: Getty Images

A young man showed a screenshot of a document laying out a few of the terms and conditions for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) students. Parts of the agreement split many South Africans.

Taking to his TikTok account, content creator @call_me_codey showed five clauses he deemed red flags. While the document featured the NSFAS letterhead and watermark, it did not indicate the year it was constructed.

@call_me_codey started with Clause 11.2, which states that NSFAS isn't liable for any damages arising from the agreement, unless it is "grossly negligent or intentionally contravenes the provisions of the agreement."

Clause 3.7 revealed that NSFAS was not obliged to tell the students they were funding if the amount they were to receive changed.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The TikTok user then shared Clause 5.3, which noted that NSFAS recipients would need to stay in South Africa and participate in the economy for the number of years they benefited from the funding after graduation.

Clause 5.3.3 further stated:

"NSFAS-funded students who wish to emigrate before the expiry of the service commitment period shall be required to pay back the funds before they leave the country."

In Clause 7.2, signing the agreement meant that NSFAS was authorised to deduct money from your salary should the need arise.

Finally, @call_me_codey shared Clause 13.1, which read:

"In the event that the student does not satisfy the service commitment and further fails to repay the total amount of the bursary, NSFAS shall be entitled to submit adverse information concerning the student to a credit bureau."

NSFAS agreement splits Mzansi

After seeing the clauses, hundreds of local online users shared their thoughts. While some were grateful for the financial assistance and had no problem with the terms and conditions, others found fault with the agreement.

The specific NSFAS clauses divided South Africans. Image: Pekic

Source: Getty Images

@mntambonhlangothi shared their opinion:

"But this is holding our children hostage. Our kids want to study further overseas. Angithi, I'm being taxed as the parent."

@vallentiinoblaq told people on the internet:

"I'm grateful for the opportunity they gave me. I'm not going to be entitled to money that's not even mine."

@bellabae029 added in the comments:

"Gratitude is so important. So, are you saying the less fortunate students should not accept this opportunity because of these clauses? Or should they rather adhere to the clauses and be afforded a qualification which they would never be able to afford otherwise? I think the latter."

@originalskinnylegend wrote the question:

"Serve the economy with what job?"

Seeing the responses in the comment section, the young man wrote:

"It's so sad seeing all these 'we should be thankful and stop complaining' comments. I'm not moved a single bit. That's like saying we shouldn't complain about potholes and instead be thankful that the government built the road in the first place. Education is a basic right, and it is funded immensely. NSFAS aren’t angels but mere vessels of the funds allocated to Higher Education and Training every year."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

3 Other stories about NSFAS

In another article, Briefly News reported about a young woman who revealed she bought livestock with her NSFAS funds. Impressing locals, she sparked discussions on financial discipline.

reported about a young woman who revealed she bought livestock with her NSFAS funds. Impressing locals, she sparked discussions on financial discipline. NSFAS came under fire when it reportedly paid R200 million to four service providers, as well as R2 million per month on rent.

In February, VUT students erupted in celebration after receiving their allowances from the financial aid scheme. The young men were seen jumping with joy.

Source: Briefly News