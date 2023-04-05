Escape murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has been dominating headlines for the last couple of weeks

Google released the search data for South Africa, and it shows that Bester ranked high in the top searched questions and top searched term

Bester captivated South African attention with his brazen escape from Mangaung Correctional Center in May 2022

JOHANNESBURG - The daring escape of Thabo Bester has been all South Africans can talk about lately, and it shows in the county's collective search engine history.

Google search data show Thabo Bester ranked high in most searched questions and terms. Image: @Am_Blujay/Twitter & stock photo/Getty Images

Google has just dropped its search data for March, which highlights what had the nation intrigued and curious last month.

In the top searched questions category, the second most searched guested for March was: "Who is Thabo Bester?"

In terms of the most searched terms, Bester ranked number four, just below national shutdown, The Citizen reported.

Thabo Bester's escape from jail fascinates South Africans

Bester first started dominating headlines when it was finally confirmed that the convict, also known as the Facebook rapist, escaped prison in May 2022, TimesLIVE reported.

The details of Bester's crimes, conviction, loves interests, and eventual fugitive status tell a tale that is fit for big scenes in Hollywood.

So it's only fitting that South Africans would be so enraptured in the Facebook rapist that he dominated searches.

Costa Titch, poverty solutions and inflation also top SA Google searches

Bester and his prison break weren't the only things weighing heavy on the minds of South African.

Other top searches included Costa Titch, the top search term for March. Earlier in the month, Titch passed away on stage after suffering from a seizure while performing.

People in Mzansi also searched what the most direct way to alleviate poverty and asked what inflation was.

Thabo Bester: Police search for domestic employees who worked at his R12 million rented home

In another story, Briefly News reported that police are leaving no stone unturned as they search for escaped prisoner Thabo Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

Police recently raided the couple's R12 million rented mansion in the affluent Hyde Park neighbourhood on Tuesday, 4 April.

According to TimesLIVE, in addition to the forensic investigation at the upmarket mansion, police are reportedly looking for the domestic worker and gardener who worked for the couple on the property.

