One babe was not bothered after being kicked out by her ex-partner, and she took to social media to show just how fine she was doing.

A lady shared a story of being kicked out by her ex-partner in a TikTok video. Image: @ongie.

Woman opens up about ex kicking her out

A young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @ongie.___ experienced an unfortunate situation where her ex kicked her out. The stunner revealed in her video that her ex-partner kicked her out because she did not cancel her lease and refused to stay with him.

The video of hun captured the attention of many people online as it gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Take a look at the clip below:

People react to woman's post

Many social media users rushed to the lady's comments section to express their thoughts, while some shared their experiences.

Standing on bizness all year shared:

"I have a similar experience. He made me quit my job, saying I wanted to take care of my woman, then left me three days later, hehe, but I got a better job now and a better man."

Imi added:

"Sisi, I experienced something similar. Imagine I was looking at wedding venues and themes no I laugh Mara yoh December was the worst time sana."

Lenny wrote:

"Eish, he did a number on you ."

DJ Danzo 206 commented:

"Yoh guys girls are going through a lot."

City Mom was shocked:

"Wait, what."

Woman kicked out by her husband of 9 years younger lady starts over

Briefly News previously reported that a lady shared her two-month progress after her husband left her for a younger woman. In a post that quickly went viral, the woman thanked God for having a job and the ability to start anew.

Thatohatsi Songame shares photos of her new rental space after her ex-husband forced her out of her home. Songame uploaded the post on the Facebook group, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

