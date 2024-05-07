Global site navigation

Woman Shares Story of Being Kicked Out by Ex-Partner in a Video, SA Stunned
Family and Relationships

Woman Shares Story of Being Kicked Out by Ex-Partner in a Video, SA Stunned

by  Johana Mukandila
  • One woman opened up about her ex kicking her out in a video, and people were shocked
  • In the clip, the lady revealed why her ex-partner kicked her out of the house and how she is doing after the situation
  • The online community reacted to the stunner's confession as they flooded her comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

One babe was not bothered after being kicked out by her ex-partner, and she took to social media to show just how fine she was doing.

A woman took to TikTok, where she opened up about her ex kicking her out.
A lady shared a story of being kicked out by her ex-partner in a TikTok video. Image: @ongie.
Source: TikTok

Woman opens up about ex kicking her out

A young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @ongie.___ experienced an unfortunate situation where her ex kicked her out. The stunner revealed in her video that her ex-partner kicked her out because she did not cancel her lease and refused to stay with him.

Read also

South African woman details her horrible Tinder date experience in a video

The video of hun captured the attention of many people online as it gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Take a look at the clip below:

People react to woman's post

Many social media users rushed to the lady's comments section to express their thoughts, while some shared their experiences.

Standing on bizness all year shared:

"I have a similar experience. He made me quit my job, saying I wanted to take care of my woman, then left me three days later, hehe, but I got a better job now and a better man."

Imi added:

"Sisi, I experienced something similar. Imagine I was looking at wedding venues and themes no I laugh Mara yoh December was the worst time sana."

Lenny wrote:

Read also

Female pilot shares inspiring story of resilience after divorce in touching video

"Eish, he did a number on you ."

DJ Danzo 206 commented:

"Yoh guys girls are going through a lot."

City Mom was shocked:

"Wait, what."

Woman kicked out by her husband of 9 years younger lady starts over

Briefly News previously reported that a lady shared her two-month progress after her husband left her for a younger woman. In a post that quickly went viral, the woman thanked God for having a job and the ability to start anew.

Thatohatsi Songame shares photos of her new rental space after her ex-husband forced her out of her home. Songame uploaded the post on the Facebook group, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel