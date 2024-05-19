uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma addressed thousands of supporters in Orlando Stadium in Soweto

Zuma has hit out at critics and highlighted all the issues he aims to tackle after he was voted into power

The MK party is aiming to win a parliamentary majority in the general election so that it can implement reforms without resistance from opponent

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. With degrees in Journalism and International Politics, she delved into the intricacies of political landscapes at The Citizen newspaper, African News Network, and Newzroom Afrika. Pillay has also completed a training course from Google News Initiative.

MK Party's Jacob Zuma wants to retire but says he needs to tackle corruption first. Images: @bhutiwakhona

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma, the leader of the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party, wants to fight against corruption and against those who sold out the country.

Zuma addresses Orlando rally.

According to Mail and Guardian, Zuma criticised political parties that have recently mushroomed, accusing them of being driven by ambitions to be in parliament rather than to fight for the poor.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Zuma said:

"We have too many political parties who are taking money from white people. Going to parliament is now a means to an end. We are too old to be fighting thieves, I should be enjoying my retirement with my grandchildren.”

The former president aims to unseat the ANC, his former political home and has called out leaders in his new party seeking parliamentary positions.

Zuma addressed thousands of party supporters on Saturday afternoon at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto during the MK party's final rally ahead of the May 29 general elections. Supporters, primarily from his home province of KwaZulu-Natal, began arriving at the stadium early in the day, dressed in MK party regalia and singing struggle songs.

Thousands attend rally

When Zuma took the stage, the nearly 37,000-capacity stadium was almost complete. His speech focused on the role of traditional leaders, stating that colonialists had stripped them of their powers and that under the MK party, their authority and dignity would be restored.

According to reports, party leaders stated this was part of a strategy to dispel rumours that the MK party was formed along tribal Zulu lines.

Mzansi weighs in

The party, which gets its identity from the ANC's armed wing, chose Orlando for its last rally, a historic location where the original uMkhonto weSizwe was founded by Nelson Mandela after the Sharpeville massacre, marking the beginning of the fight against the apartheid regime. Netizens were impressed by the turnout, while others were surprised by his statements.

Read reactions here:

@Dingswayo_N shared:

"The guy must be a recording artist and leave politics alone he failed,he will still fail."

@lwangoku99066 commented:

"Power is addictive."

@Akhani34940341 said:

"You can't buy this."

@BluffPower joked:

"I will dance and sing and steal from you ..amandla."

@the_L_e_L_o shared:

"I'm so happy , beautiful manifesto baba we are behind you."

@@ratone_tsiepe said:

"Yena he can sing but my gawd he’s such an atrocious leader."

Jacob Zuma breaks silence on MK Party leadership tensions

In a related story, Briefly News reported that former president and MK party leader Jacob Zuma has broken his silence over leadership tensions in the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party.

Zuma addressed a prayer service in Durban, his first speaking engagement since reports of his illness last month surfaced.

The statesman spoke against people within the party who were too focused on leadership positions rather than finding ways to improve the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News