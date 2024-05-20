South Africans extended condolences to Iran after the president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, recently died

Raisi and Iran's foreign minister were travelling in a helicopter when it crashed in a snowy mountainous terrain in the country

The helicopter was completely incinerated, and netizens mourned his death, extending their sympathy to the country's citizens

SA doesn't believe Raisi's death was an accident. Images: Office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran via Getty Images and Iranian Red Crescent Society/Anadolu via Getty Images

IRAN – South Africans were saddened by the news that Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi died in a horrific crash that claimed his life and the foreign minister Hosein Amirabdollahian on 19 May.

Iranian president dies in crash

According to SABC News, Raisi and Amirabdollahian travelled over a mountainous region in the Western Azerbaijan province. The helicopter they travelled in was wholly burned, and all of the passengers were confirmed dead. Images from the site showed that the aircraft may have slammed into the peak.

Raisi won the elections and has been in power since 2021. He was tipped to take over from his mentor, Iran's supreme leader Khamenei. His presidency has been marked by a clampdown on anti-government protests and an aggressive push on nuclear talks with other global superpowers.

Netizens send condolences to the country

South Africans on Facebook sent condolences to the country, and some shared theories about what happened.

Baba Tawe said:

"USA and Benyamin Netanyahu are behind this."

DearSam Maluleka said:

"World War 3 is so close."

Richard Sbusiso said:

"Their deaths will raise a lot of questions."

Martin Van Wyk said:

"The same will happen to these South Africans who are interfering with Israeli matters."

Gift Sibiya said:

"This is a "marker event." Something's coming. Whether what is coming is good or evil, it doesn't matter, but we better be prepared."

