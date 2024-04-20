Former President of the PAC, Motsoko Pheko, a significant figure in South Africa's history and politics, passed away at 93

His life and contributions have left a lasting impact on the country and its fight against apartheid

Since his passing was announced, tributes have poured in, with many praising his tireless efforts as a stalwart of the struggle

Former PAC President Motsoko Pheko has died at the age of 93. Images: @pac_president

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - Former PAC President Motsoko Pheko, a prominent figure in South Africa's history and politics, has died at 93.

Former PAC President passes away

According to eNCA, Pheko was a member of parliament for ten years, a Supreme Court advocate, and an academic. It has been reported that Pheko passed away on Friday.

The veteran dedicated his life to fighting against apartheid and advocating for the rights of the oppressed.

Pheko's history

He joined the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) in 1960 and played various roles within the party, including organiser, branch Chairperson, country representative, and Member of Parliament (MP).

Dr Pheko's anti-apartheid activities led to his imprisonment in South Africa and exile for 30 years, during which he continued his activism internationally.

The struggle stalwart's academic achievements and legal expertise added depth to his activism. He held degrees in Political Science, Systematic Theology, Law, and International Law from prestigious institutions like UNISA, the University of Zambia, the University of London, and the University of Kensington.

His knowledge and understanding of legal matters contributed significantly to the PAC's strategies and initiatives.

Dr Pheko also contributed to education and preserving indigenous knowledge of Africans before colonisation.

He has also written more than 30 books on topics ranging from history to law, political science, and theology.

Mzansi sends love

Dr Motsoko Pheko's passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy as a freedom fighter, academic, and advocate for indigenous knowledge will continue to inspire generations in Mzansi and beyond. South Africans sent well wishes to his family.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Patrick Mashaba commented:

"Condolences to the Pheko family , friends and combrades of the PAC . May his soul rest in peace the legend."

@Lindile KaPhumelele Tshangisa Stuurman shared:

"Condolences to his family and his organisation.May your soul find eternal peace tamkhulu."

@Xolisani Sikosana said:

"93 we celebrate a life well lived."

@Zondelela Mera Gattuso Yalezo sent well wishes:

"Condolences to his family and the PAC. Otherwise he has lived life to the fullest."

@Mpho Mpho said:

"Rest In Peace Sir."

@Lucky Daniel Tshireletso expressed:

"May His Soul Rest in Peace and Condolences to family and PAC fraternity."

Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ANC stalwart

In a related story, Briefly News reported about Apartheid struggle veteran and ANC stalwart Essop Pahad, has died at the age of 84.

President Cyril Ramaposa issued a touching tribute to Pahad, thanking him for serving the South African people.

Pahad served under former president Thabo Mbeki first as a parliamentary counsellor and then as a minister in the presidency.

