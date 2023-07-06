Apartheid struggle veteran and ANC stalwart Essop Pahad has died at the age of 84

President Cyril Ramaposa issued a touching tribute to Pahad, thanking him for his service to the South African people

Pahad served under former president Thabo Mbeki first as a parliamentary counsellor and then as minister in the presidency

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes are pouring in for anti-apartheid activist and African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Essop Pahad, who has died at 84.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the rest of South Africa have paid tribute to struggle veteran Essop Pahad. Image: Leon Neal, RODGER BOSCH & Bongani Mnguni

Source: Getty Images

Among those mourning the passing of the former minister in the presidency is President Cyril Ramaphosa, who paid tribute to Essop, thanking him for his dedication to the struggle movement on Thursday, 6 July.

In a statement released by the Presidency, Ramaphosa said:

“He served our nation with pride, principle, pragmatism, and a charm that lived comfortably alongside a tongue that could lash severely at the right provocation."

ANC stalwart Essop Pahad served South Africa under former president Thabo Mbeki

Pahad served South Africa under former president Thabo Mbeki as his parliamentary counsellor when Mbeki was deputy president. Pahad then took up the minister in the presidency role when Mbeki succeeded Nelson Mandela in 1999.

The Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo joined Ramaphosa in paying tribute to the fallen giant.

The pair described Pahad as an exceptional leader. Parliament said that the struggle veteran's consistent pursuit of justice and liberation in and outside government has left an indelible mark on South Africa's history, IOL reported.

Pahad will be buried according to Islamic practice at the Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

South Africans mourn struggle veteran Essop Pahad

Below are some comments:

@OfJoburg said:

"Condolences to his family. His efforts were not in vain."

@Lebo1567 wished:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@BrianBanga6 grieved:

"Eish, we are losing the great minds of South Africa, may his dear soul rest in peace. Hamba kahle Mqabane."

@firepower66 claimed:

"RIP. I'm sure he was disgusted with what the ANC has become from their struggle times."

@red_goniwe12597 exclaimed:

"Long live guerrilla and freedom fighter!"

@ba_rhoda added:

"You have fought a good fight now I can say lala ngoxolo a brave freedom icon. We shall always remember your deeds."

@Partsz4 remarked:

"A great freedom fighter at a time when it was unfashionable to be one. #RIPEssopPahad"

