President Cyril Ramaphosa praised the men and women of the South African National Defence Force

Ramaphosa was addressing SANDF soldiers in Richards Bay as part of the annual Armed Forces Day celebration

The day was established to commemorate the soldiers who died when the SS Mendi sank en route to France in 1917

RICHARDS BAY - South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers had Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa's undivided attention on Tuesday, 21 February.

President Cyril Ramaphosa commemorated SANDF soldiers on Armed Forces Day. Image: Leon Neal & Lucky Morajane

Source: Getty Images

The president was giving his keynote address at the annual Armed Forces Day event in KwaZulu-Natal when he saluted SANDF soldiers for risking their lives across Africa.

The president commended the SANDF for the peacekeeping efforts on several parts of the continent, from the Sahel to the horn of Africa.

President Ramaphosa also thanked SA's soldiers for the work they do locally. Ramaphosa said the army has been instrumental in guarding vital infrastructure against saboteurs who seek to endanger SA's security for personal benefit, TimesLIVE reported.

Ramaphosa reminded everyone in attendance that, first and foremost, the day was used to honour all the soldiers who were killed in the line of duty.

Armed forces day was initially established to honour the deaths of 616 black South African troops who died aboard the SS Mendi when it sank in 1917, EWN reported.

Ramaphosa said:

“We mourn all those who have lost their lives in the effort to silence the guns on our continent.”

Source: Briefly News