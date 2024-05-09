A man took to a popular Facebook group to show users on the social media platform a look at his bachelor pad

The room included a TV, a computer set, a couch and decorative pieces hanging on the wall

People took to the comment section to shower the man with compliments, given the state of the room

A man's bachelor pad took many by surprise.

Source: UGC

A man proudly shared a picture of his bachelor pad, which impressed many people.

Facebook user Uriel Shekainah Mjrs posted an image of his private space on a popular public group on the app called 'Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen'.

Although this is not Uriel's first time posting on the group, he shared a first look at his bachelor pad with members.

Apart from his bed, Uriel's bachelor pad included a TV propped on what can be described as his bedside table, a computer set, a couch at the end of the bed and decorative pieces hanging on his wall.

See the of the bachelor pad below:

Uriel snapped a picture of his bachelor pad for all to see.

Source: Facebook

Facebook users react to man's bachelor pad

The picture of Uriel's room attracted praise and admiration in the post's comment section, with many describing the man's bachelor pad as "nice and clean."

Some people also advised Uriel on changes he should make.

Keneilwe MmeWah Keabetswe told the man:

"You should swap the TV stand with the computer stand."

Spha Khuba also commented on the placement of the TV and suggested:

"Swap the TV stand with the couch so you can watch while in bed."

Adding humour to the comment section, Being Thèe Racoon wrote:

"Then someone with Tupperware will come and spoil this view."

Reminiscing, Eugene Theboldandthebeautiful Tshivhase shared:

"It reminds me of how I started, to now have my own apartment, but this was the best."

Blessb Mgbo Oko was also impressed and said:

"So nice and very neat. I love the room."

Owekitibwa Carly Green advised Uriel:

"The TV and painting are wrong, it takes away the attention. Remove the painting and put it somewhere else. That aside, your space is clean."

