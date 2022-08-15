A Twitter user with a flair for fashion was not going to settle for less and flipped his studio flat into something more stylish

Beaming with pride, @Savage_Maveriick showed off pictures of his newly converted bachelor pad on his socials

Social media followers were amazed by an online influencer's personal space and shared similar snaps of their own cost-efficient homes

As South Africans, stretching the rand is something Mzansi does very well, and one local man who shared his extraordinary studio flat on his socials maintained that position.

A social media influencer used his fashion skills to convert his bachelor apartment into a more lux and comfortable living space. Image: @Savage_Maveriick/Twitter

@Savage_Maveriick shared pictures of what could have easily been a boring small flat to a new, more comfortable, homey apartment that could entertain a small number of guests.

His creative make-over was made up of whites, greys and light beige colour schemes, and the furniture seemed to have been placed logically and organised to open up the small space.

The proud social media influencer showed off his luxurious apartment on the net and captioned:

"Small space maximized."

@SavageMaveriick's social followers were extremely impressed with his creative and budget-friendly apartment. Some of them proudly reacted by sharing their own stylish and cost-effective spaces. Take a look at the amazing reactions to Maveriick's new apartment below:

@Lungelo89899227 commented:

"Be honest bro, all you were thinking about were the advantages of moving from couch to the bed and bed to couch with ease."

Kgotšigadi reacted:

""

Mzansi amped as excited stunner flexes new apartment, shares cute celebratory snaps

In a related story, Briefly News reported on a new, young homeowner who had made big moves for herself.

Thanks to the able exploits of a local lass who made good on her vision of securing a title deed, South Africa has a brand new apartment owner in town.

The gorgeous girl wasted little time as she strode over to the busy timeline to bring her 31 000 followers up to speed on her phenomenal flex. With nothing but a celebration in mind, the Twitter user @nottsmlambo_xo turned to the only song she knew to usher in the sweet win.

The caption read:

"Siri play: Ari Lennox – New Apartment."

