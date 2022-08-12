Two women are going places, but unfortunately for them, they are not headed very far with the car driven by a beginner

A silly Twitter user shared a funny post on social media and had the perfect caption for his video of a new motorist

South Africans always love a good laugh and joked about the 'legendary' way Nthabiseng stopped the vehicle she was learning to drive

A man on socials with the handle @jah_vinny_23 shared a video of a woman learning how to drive. Everything seemed to be going just fine until Nthabiseng's passenger told her to hit the brakes.

After failing to slow down, Nthabiseng's passenger repeated frantically, asking her to press on the brakes.

That is when a rather puzzled Nthabiseng, who was looking straight ahead on the road, dropped a bomb on her companion and the video viewers when she asked the woman which pedal she should press on.

The car finally came to a stop, but with the help of a crash, and because of the bash, Nthabiseng's passenger's phone, which had been recording, fell out of the woman's hands and the 25-second video also stopped recording.

Somehow, the social media user got his hands on the visuals and in amusement posted it on Twitter, sarcastically captioning it with a trending quote from another hilarious SA video that attracted the same reaction that he had predicted to Nthabiseng's driving clip.

@jah_vinny_23 wrote:

"You know where the danger is?"

Take a look at some of the hilarious reactions to the video.

@OzalwauMaMnguni said:

"Legendary... "

@BlackLetsatsi commented:

"Eish. The real danger is the teacher. Teaching is skill bolena. And now Nthabi is traumatised. She will have anxiety about learning how to drive and get PTSD every time she hears, 'Vrrrrrrmmmm'."

