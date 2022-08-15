South African buddies took picnicking to a whole new multi-coloured level with their matching food baskets

A Twitter user by @HoneyAndAuric shared gorgeous pictures of her besties slaying a new internet challenge

Social media followers were envious and inspired by a team of creative mates with stunning taste

So many cute challenges are trending on social media right now, and four lovely huns served flames in the latest #colourpicnicchallenge.

Zoleka Phili spent a chilled Sunday with her buddies and shared lovely pictures on Twitter of how their #colourpicnicchallenge looked. Image: quaintrelle.jpeg / Instagram/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

The colour picnic challenge is to bring items from the colour of the rainbow without getting the same items as someone else in the group of friends, and then sharing the goodies.

A Twitter user and her friends dressed up in the most fire outfits and matched perfectly with their loaded picnic baskets.

The rainbow-inspired picnic included Lindelwa Shezi in purple, Zoleka Phili in pink, Ntsika Shezi in green and Lola Fithi in blue. Their food looked absolutely yummy and complimented the ladies' glowing skin tones too.

Adding the pics to her socials, @HoneyAndAuric captioned the post:

"Colour pinic."

@HoneyAndAuric's Twitter followers were truly impressed with the theme of the picnic and complimented the girls for doing an awesome job in taking the gloves off with this challenge.

@wandaphili commented:

"This is the one."

@notThemba said:

"I have been sbwling the rainbow picnics nkosyami. I’m all the way in!"

@jabulile_kekana replied:

"You are are so pretty man, yho ❤❤"

