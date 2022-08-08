A woman posted a TikTok about a relatable situation with her friends at a restaurant when they get the bill

They play a game to see who has to cover the bill; as the peeps look toward one another in anticipation, you can feel the tension in the air

Mzansi folk react as they share their own relatable experiences about splitting the bill with the squad

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Friends at a restaurant played a game to decide who had to pay the bill. Images: @ladique/ TikTok

Source: UGC

A TikTok video about a group of friends at a restaurant paying a bill has been making the rounds because of how relatable the situation is.

In the video, a woman by the user name ladique showed her group of friends at the end of their meal. The twist? They all have their names on a small piece of paper in a cup to draw at random. The caption of the TikTok video shows who will decide:

"Waiter chooses who will pay the lunch bill..."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

You can see the looks of money worry on their faces because someone has to pay the hefty bill, with one woman seemingly praying that she doesn't have to. They all sit around the table and steal glances at one another, anticipating who will eventually cough up the sizeable amount.

Some TikTok users found the concept of covering the bill hitting close to home:

Naledi M said:

"I’m the praying friend..."

Kamohelo Mokoatle commented:

"With my type of luck, I’d always pay the bill‍."

blqck gal mentioned:

"I'm definitely that one person who will calculate what I ate, the rest, yoh shem, you will see yourselves..."

Zintle said:

"Lol love this game. Definitely suggesting it!"

Other folks shared how awkward it is to pay the bill, with some also advocating splitting it between the group:

segooo_semmm commented:

""im no longer playing w you" look"

thobilemphego said:

"The one who ordered oxtail must pay "

RoyalKidd mentioned:

"Bro Was Like "Ubani?, Mina? Eyy Angdlali Nani" ♥️"

U mentioned:

chile, i would write someone else's name as mine,

TikToker Chad Jones and his mom wow the internet with impressive dance moves to amapiano track

In other TikTok stories, Briefly News recently reported on amapiano, which is a genre of music that can induce the groove in pretty much anyone. TikToker Chad Jones and his mom proved this in a recent dance clip they dropped on social media.

The people of Mzansi have been living on amapiano, and now it has infected the world with its vibey groove and feel-good beats. TikToker Chad and his mom are witnesses to this.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News