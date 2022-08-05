Katlego Maboe has taken to his timeline to share a teaser of an upcoming Expresso episode in which he spreads positive energy

In the heart-melting clip, the TV presenter shares that he still has the desire to be the force of positivity in his community

Taking to his comment section, the media personality's fans shared that they still have his back regardless of what happened to him

Katlego Maboe is encouraging positivity among his fans. The TV presenter took to his timeline to share a teaser of an upcoming episode of Expresso.

Katlego Maboe encouraged positivity in a teaser of an upcoming ‘Expresso’ episode. Image: @katlegomaboe

Source: Instagram

In the touching clip, the disgraced media personality touched on his difficult journey of rebuilding his brand since he admitted to cheating on his former bae and baby mama. Taking to Twitter, the star captioned the video:

"The journey continues - one step at a time."

In the clip, Katlego Maboe shared that he'll never let go of his desire to be a force of positivity in people's lives.

"The new me is not the old me. But there are certainly elements of the old me that remain."

He added that he wants to touch people's lives in a way that leaves them feeling better than they were before engaging with him. The singer's fans shared that they still have his back.

@Shonny_SA wrote:

"Women are not nice people. Glad to have you back, Comrade."

@lanetwit678 commented:

"We're standing right behind you and you have our support."

@DCMarobela1 said:

"You haven't changed a bit because you didn't allow anyone to change you, keep doing what you were called to do."

@ceeatial wrote:

"This guys story shows us that No one can ever erase it if it’s written in the stars!"

@MofokengwaMare added:

"So profound my brother. We are so proud if you, you are indeed a role model to all young and up coming male."

