Media personality Katlego Maboe has taken to social media to thank the people of Mzansi for the love they've given him

The TV presenter's fans showed him major love when he lost his TV gigs and sponsorship and ambassadorship deals when he admitted to cheating on his bae

Now that he's got his presenting job back on Expresso, the star's fans shared that they can't wait to watch him do his thing in front of the camera

Katlego Maboe has taken to his timeline to express gratitude to the people who supported him in his darkest hour.

Katlego Maboe has thanked Mzansi for showing him love following his return to 'Expresso'. Image: @katlegomaboe

Source: Instagram

The media personality is back on TV doing what he does best after going through a lot following his cheating scandal. He lost his sponsorship deals and even lost his hosting gig on Expresso.

Now that he's back on the show, Katlego Maboe took to Twitter to share happy selfies of himself and to thank his followers for having his back when many thought he was down and out. He wrote:

"Thank you for all the love, what a day!"

His fans and even Expresso took to his comment section to react to his post. Many shared that they can't wait to have him back on the breakfast show.

@expressoshow wrote:

"We're just getting started!"

@Mello__Black said:

"Shut up and give the guy a major raise. I don't watch your show, I watch @KatlegoMaboe."

@UlrichJvV commented:

"Exciting! Can't wait to have you back on our screens!"

@IAMWAYNEMCKAY wrote:

"When Jesus says yes, nobody can say no!!! Welcome back, Katlego."

@MadigweTshepiso added:

"I just found out that you will be joining the @expressoshow morning show. I don't want to lie, I'm so excited about this and I can't wait for your return. I'm sad that I will be at res so I won't be able to tune in, but best of luck, you got this."

Katlego Maboe retuns to Expresso

In related news, Briefly News reported that Katlego Maboe is set to make a major comeback to our television screens after his cheating scandal. The star lost his presenting gig at Expresso and OUTsurance after he was accused of cheating on his baby mama.

The television presenter's comeback is most welcome to thousands of South Africans who signed a petition to have him on the show again.

According to TimesLIVE, the star said he is excited yet nervous to get back to the screens. He thanked his fans and followers for falling behind him during the difficult time. Katlego also confirmed to the outlet that he will be returning on Monday, 8 August.

