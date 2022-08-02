Katlego Maboe is set to make a come back to the popular show Expresso after he was booted out over cheating allegations

The presenter hogged headlines and Twitter trends when he was accused of physically abusing his baby mama

The accusations saw Katlego being fired from Outsurance as well as Expresso; he was later proved innocent hence his return to the screens

Katlego Maboe is set to make a major comeback to our television screens after his cheating scandal. The star lost his presenting gig at Expresso and Outsurance after he was accused of cheating and physically abusing his baby mama.

Katlego Maboe said he is ecstatic and nervous about returning to hosting 'Expresso' after a long hiatus. Image: @katlegomaboe.

Source: Instagram

The television presenter's comeback is most welcome to thousands of South Africans who signed a petition to have him on the show again.

According to TimesLIVE, the star said he is excited yet nervous to get back to the screens. He thanked his fans and followers for falling behind him during the difficult time. Katlego Maboe also confirmed to the station that he will be returning on Monday, 8 August. He said:

“I'm a mixture of tingling nerves and childlike excitement at the thought of the first ‘Good morning!’ and I hope that when all is said and done, I would have done everyone proud. Thank you all.”

The singer also took to his Instagram page to spread positive vibes to his fans. He wished everyone well in the new month. He wrote:

"Wishing you an amazing day, week and month ahead! May you find more reasons to smile, be grateful and to love yourself! K❤️."

