Sparky Xulu, who plays the role of Siya Phakathwayo in the popular soapie The Estate, has announced that he is leaving the show.

'The Estate' star Sparky Xulu took to his Instagram page to announce that he is leaving the show. Image: @sparkyxulu.

Source: Instagram

The star left viewers of the show chopping onions when he shared the sad news on his Instagram page. He also did not reveal whether or not he is working on another production which makes it worse for his fans.

According to ZAlebs, the talented actor announced that he is approaching his final week on the show. He also took the time to thank his fans and followers for the support that they showed to him while on the show. He wrote:

"As I approach my final week on THE ESTATE, I just want to say thank you to everyone who watched and enjoyed the work I put in for this character and show. I really enjoyed telling his story. Now I have to put him to bed."

Sparky Xulu's fans expressed sadness over the news. Many headed to the Instagram post's comments section to dish their thoughts.

@dineomoeketsi said:

"What masterful work you delivered in this role!!! I am inspired & motivated but most of all I am honoured to have had a front row seat to your excellence. Thank you for the privilege of your friendship, on to the next Sir Xulu. The world is your oyster!!!"

@stevie_lumps added:

"Clean boiiz miss you already."

@tygr_monate commented:

"The reason I actually started watching the show."

