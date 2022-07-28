Top South African actress Busisiwe Mtshali has revealed that she is pregnant with her first baby

The stunner made the exciting announcement with hot pictures alongside her man on Instagram

Busisiwe's industry colleagues, including Candice Modiselle, Dawn Thandeka King, Buhle Samuels and Gail Mabalane, flocked to the comments section to congratulate her

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Congratulations are in order for popular actress Busisiwe Mtshali, who recently announced that she is pregnant. The stunner, who also celebrated her 31st birthday on Wednesday, revealed her baby bump with some hot snaps.

Popular actress Busisiwe Mtshali recently took to Instagram to reveal that she is pregnant. Image: @bucee_m.

Source: Instagram

Mtshali is popular for featuring in shows such as Scandal! and the famous SABC 1 sitcom Thandeka's Diary, in which she played Thandeka.

According to OKMzansi, the actress, who is also a fitness fanatic, posted saucy snaps alongside her man on her Instagram page. She sported a black bodysuit and black socks as the cuddled her bulging baby bump.

She said she is grateful for her new age and also for the new chapter she is about to venture into. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Here’s to 31... Deeply grateful for it ALL..."

Busisiwe Mtshali's fans and industry friends headed to the comments section to celebrate with the star.

@candicemodiselle said:

"Mamas!!!!!! Congratulations!!!♥️♥️♥️ May God cover you in this beautiful season!"

@dawnthandeka_king commented:

"Congratulations my darling."

@buhlesamuels wrote:

"You look radiant! Congratulations."

@znombona added:

"Look at God and His marvellous blessings. CONGRATULATIONS my loves. Thixo anisikelele ♥️ ANIBAHLE."

@gail_mabalane noted:

"Oh Mama to be!!! Congratulations!!!"

@omuhlegela said:

"Congratulations! God bless your new journey."

@mvelomakhanya commented:

"My lovely!!!! Congratulations mama."

Skeem Saam: Pretty and Lehasa's love story leaves fans in their feels: "Their relationship feels so real"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that the latest episode of Skeem Saam left viewers chopping onions. Peeps couldn't hold back tears after the lovely couple shared a sweet moment.

It all started when Pretty, played by the talented and beautiful Lerato Maboe, threatened to dump her bae Lehasa portrayed by the talented Cedric Fourie, after he mentioned that he was going to pay lobola for Khwezi but still wants to be with Pretty.

Pretty was not having any of that, and she threatened to leave, forcing Lehasa to beg for another chance. The moment was so sweet that it got peeps in their feels. Many headed to Twitter to laud the writers for a relatable storyline.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News