Viewers of the popular local soapie Skeem Saam can't get enough of Lehasa and Pretty's love story

The couple's relationship got a stamp of approval from viewers who are hoping that they will tie the knot and live happily together

Today's episode left Mzansi in tears as the lovely couple proved once again why they are the epitome of true love

The latest episode of Skeem Saam left viewers chopping onions. Peeps couldn't hold back tears after the lovely couple shared a sweet moment.

Pretty and Lehasa's emotional scene left 'Skeem Saam' viewers in tears. Image: @Nkosi_bam

Source: Twitter

It all started when Pretty, played by the talented and beautiful Lerato Maboe, threatened to dump her bae Lehasa portrayed by the talented Cedric Fourie, after he mentioned that he was going to pay lobola for Khwezi but still wants to be with Pretty.

Pretty was not having any of that, and she threatened to leave, forcing Lehasa to beg for another chance. The moment was so sweet that it got peeps in their feels. Many headed to Twitter to laud the writers for a relatable storyline.

@_MoYaSelabe said:

"Oho Jehovah, who else is chopping onions. Mara #SkeemSaam why do y’all hate us."

@zamondawonde_ wrote:

"Pretty has made Lehasa cry TWICE! These other ladies, nothing."

@nkosazane_enhle commented:

"I felt that entire last scene from the bottom of my soul."

@kay_kholo added:

"#SkeemSaam that hug ya Lehasa le Pretty . Yhooo I shed a tear. ❤️. Love is such a beautiful thing even with the monster Lehasa."

@emily_teffoME said:

"#SkeemSaam Ncaaw Lehasa and Pretty look so cute together writers please give this ship one last chance."

