Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has asked EFF leader Julius Malema to assist the country by dealing with President Cyril Ramaphosa

The President suggested that individuals need to start selling their solar generated electricity to the government in a bid to combat load-shedding

Ramaphosa's plan failed to impress the radio personality and his followers who took to the streets to ask Malema to intervene

Sizwe Dhlomo is hoping Julius Malema will be able to knock some sense into President Cyril Ramaphosa's head after his plan to fix Eskom and improve its existing fleet of power stations failed to impress the radio personality.

Sizwe Dhlomo has called on EFF leader Julius Malema to assist President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: @sizwedhlomo and @julius.malema.sello

Speaking during his state of the nation address on Monday, the President said one of the plans that the government has devices to try and tackle loadshedding is for people in the private sector who have the capacity to produce solar energy to sell it back to the government.

Ramaphosa's plan did not sit well with peeps, including radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo. According to TimesLIVE, the star headed to his Twitter page to call on EFF leader Julius Malema to intervene. He said:

"My mans really told us to buy solar? SMH! @Julius_S_Malema, handle this man please!"

Mzansi also agreed with Dhlomo that Malema is the right man for the job.

@Miluveri said:

"We really need Juju now than ever."

@Mo_Manganyi added:

"Y’all want Melama when it suits your narrative. Your best Trevor was feeding us this administration and now Melama must do something ."

