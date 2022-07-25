Famous media personality Somizi Mhlongo seemingly threw major shade at his former best friend, singer Unathi Nkayi

The star seemed to suggest that Unathi and Randall were kicked off Idols SA after their fallout with him

The Living The Dream With Somizi star once addressed his fallout with Unathi, saying he never wants to speak to her again

Somizi Mhlongo is done with being friends with Unathi Nkayi, and nothing can convince him otherwise. The star seemed to suggest his former bestie was axed from the music singing competition Idols SA because of what she did to him.

Somizi recently threw a jab at his former bestie Unathi Nkayi. Image: @somizi and @unathi.co

The star once opened up about his fallout with the radio and television presenter, saying that he never wants to speak to her again. He also added that if ever they should work together, he will keep everything professional.

According to ZAlebs, Somizi said former Idols SA judges Randall and Unathi were fired from the show because they attacked him. Somizi Mhlongo seemed to point out that his late mother, the legendary actress Mary Twala was the one fighting his battles. He said:

"It was my mother, not me. It’s beyond my control. My mother told me not to fight, she will do it for me. My god said do not revenge. Do not avenge. Be quiet, I will revenge for you. They attacked me and I was quiet. One by one watch them drop like this. This time I didn’t even do anything to them."

