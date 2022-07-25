Somizi Mhlongo is known for announcing his moves, big or small, but it seems the flamboyant media personality is keeping some parts of his life away from social media

The Idols SA judge pulled a shocker when he announced that he is in a relationship in a recent episode of his award-winning reality television show, Living the Dream With Somizi

According to reports, Somizi is dating actor Pholoso Mohlala who used to date YouTuber Lasizwe, and the two secretly got married and are planning a spring wedding

Somizi Mhlongo now knows to keep his relationship private following an extravagant wedding to Mohale Motaung that did not last.

Somizi and Pholoso Mohlala are allegedly planning a September wedding. Image: @somizi and @pholoso_mohlala.

Source: Instagram

The larger-than-life media personality has admitted that he has since moved on from Mohale, but he is keeping the identity of his new lover under wraps. Social media users have been suspecting that he is dating singer Vusi Nova, but they have maintained that they are just friends.

The South African has reported that the reality TV star reportedly paid lobola for his rumoured bae Pholoso Mohlala and a September wedding is on the cards. According to the publication, a source revealed that Somizi and Pholoso got hitched in March. The pair are said to have agreed on a wedding date and are ready to start looking for venues. The source said:

“He paid lobola during the long weekend of March 19 at Pholoso’s home in Hammanskraal. The date’s been set. He’s getting married in September. The couple’s going to look at wedding venues on Monday."

Another source told City Press that Somizi's wedding will be a show stopper and the main highlight of his hit reality television show Living the Dream With Somizi.

“Somizi just wants to get married. It’s as if he’s trying to show Mohale that, even after leaving him, he’ll find another man and settle down.”

The news of Somizi's marriage comes months after controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula revealed that the star was engaged to Pholoso.

