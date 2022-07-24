Mncendisi Shabangu, who is popular for playing Khulekani in the local soapie Rhythm City has passed away

Shabangu's family confirmed the actor's passing in a statement that was shared on various social media platforms

The actor's fans and followers have flocked to timelines to share heartfelt tributes to the star

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The Mzansi entertainment has lost another star. Mncedisi Shabangu, popular for playing Khulekani in the famous telenovela RhythmCity has passed away.

‘Rhythm City’ star Mncedisi Shabangu has passed away; he was 53 years old. Image: @niggaraciilegen

Source: Twitter

The SAFTA award-winning star rose to prominence for starring in shows such as The Lab, Number Number and RhythmCity. He also directed and featured in a number of theatre productions.

According to ZAlebs, the actor's family issued an official statement confirming his death. According to the statement, the 53-year-old thespian passed on in the early hours of today, 24 July 2022. They also requested some privacy as they mourn their loved one. The statement read:

"It is with great sadness that the Shabangu family informs you of the sudden passing of Mncendisi Balswing Shabangu.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"He passed on in the early hours of this morning (24/07/2022)

"The family appreciates all messages of condolence and requests privacy at this difficult time."

The star's fans have flocked to Twitter to share tributes to their favourite actor.

@Jabu_Macdonald commented:

"#RIPMncedisiShabangu he was not on tv that much but he did a good job with his character on Rhythm City."

@Neo_R_Paulus said:

" May your family, colleagues and friends be comforted. May your artistic soul rest in power, peace and Love. "

Busisiwe Lurayi: New details of what transpired moments before the actress' body was found emerge

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Mzansi is still trying to come to terms with the fact that Busisiwe Lurayi is no more. The actress was allegedly found dead in her apartment on Sunday, 10 July, by her father, Freddy Mokoena.

Freddy and Sonti Lurayi detailed how they found Busi's lifeless body during the actress' funeral on Wednesday.

Sonti said she had a strong urge to drive over to Busi's house to check up on her when she didn't pick up her phone - which was unusual. According to TimesLIVE, Busi's aunt drove to her place and hooted "like a taxi driver" at the gate, but she did not answer.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News