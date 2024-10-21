Sello Maake kaNcube to Fight Men’s Mental Health Issues: “I Want to Help Men Find Their Purpose”
- Sello Maake kaNcube is reportedly working on launching a campaign aimed at men's mental health issues
- Through his foundation, the veteran actor aims to give men a shoulder to cry on and help them take steps to deal with their internalised problems
- This after several local entertainers tragically lost their lives to suicide, which spoke to the growing number of mental health cases in the industry
Sello Maake kaNcube is said to be launching a campaign to fight against mental health issues.
Sello Maake kaNcube joins campaign
As the world continues to celebrate World Mental Health Day, which took place on 10 October, Sello Maake kaNcube is using the time to fight the good fight.
According to ZiMoja, the former Skeem Saam actor is set to join a campaign to fight against mental health issues after the number of suicide cases shot through the roof in recent years.
Gayton McKenzie encourages South Africans to attend Chris Brown concert amid backlash from activists
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
The South African entertainment industry has lost several stars to suicide over the years, including rappers HHP and Riky Rick, and rre Sello hopes to help put a stop to it:
"I believe that men can change society, but for that to happen, they must also take care of themselves.
"I want to help men find their purpose in life. We offer counselling and steps to ensure that men deal with their mental health."
Briefly News collaborates with SAFMH
Observing World Mental Health Day, Briefly News partnered with the South African Federation for Mental Health (SAFMH) to raise awareness about prioritising mental health in the workplace.
The 2024 global theme, 'It’s time to prioritise mental health in the workplace,' aligns with the SAFMH’s mission to promote mental health and well-being.
The publication revealed that the organisation calls on employers to implement policies that protect their employees' mental health and create healthy work environments.
Sello Maake kaNcube and wife celebrate anniversary
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sello Maake kaNcube celebrating his anniversary with his wife, Pearl.
The couple spoke about their love story and the challenges they faced to get to where they are.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za