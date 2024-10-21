Sello Maake kaNcube is reportedly working on launching a campaign aimed at men's mental health issues

Through his foundation, the veteran actor aims to give men a shoulder to cry on and help them take steps to deal with their internalised problems

This after several local entertainers tragically lost their lives to suicide, which spoke to the growing number of mental health cases in the industry

Sello Maake kaNcube hopes to help fight against men's mental health problems. Images: sellomkn

Sello Maake kaNcube is said to be launching a campaign to fight against mental health issues.

Sello Maake kaNcube joins campaign

As the world continues to celebrate World Mental Health Day, which took place on 10 October, Sello Maake kaNcube is using the time to fight the good fight.

According to ZiMoja, the former Skeem Saam actor is set to join a campaign to fight against mental health issues after the number of suicide cases shot through the roof in recent years.

The South African entertainment industry has lost several stars to suicide over the years, including rappers HHP and Riky Rick, and rre Sello hopes to help put a stop to it:

"I believe that men can change society, but for that to happen, they must also take care of themselves.

"I want to help men find their purpose in life. We offer counselling and steps to ensure that men deal with their mental health."

Briefly News collaborates with SAFMH

Observing World Mental Health Day, Briefly News partnered with the South African Federation for Mental Health (SAFMH) to raise awareness about prioritising mental health in the workplace.

The 2024 global theme, 'It’s time to prioritise mental health in the workplace,' aligns with the SAFMH’s mission to promote mental health and well-being.

The publication revealed that the organisation calls on employers to implement policies that protect their employees' mental health and create healthy work environments.

