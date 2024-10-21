Gayton McKenzie is urging fellow South Africans to attend the upcoming Chris Brown concert

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture said Mzansi has been looking forward to a show of this magnitude

Meanwhile, the petition to halt the concert has gained momentum as anti-GBV activists call to have it cancelled

Gayton McKenzie urged South Africans to go to Chris Brown's show. Images: Twitter/ GaytonMcK, Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, encouraged South Africans to attend the Chris Brown concerts.

Gayton McKenzie endorses Chris Brown concert

As fans continue the countdown to Chris Brown's arrival in Mzansi, it appears it's not only regular South Africans who are looking forward to welcoming the singer.

During a recent press briefing, Gayton McKenzie spoke about the concert and said it was something South Africans had been looking forward to. According to FakazaNEWS, the Minister urged South Africans to attend the show:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Our people are hungry for international acts. Don’t go any further; go to the Chris Brown concert."

Meanwhile, anti-GBV work on their call to have the show cancelled due to Chris Brown's history of domestic violence. Women for Change recently launched a petition to halt the concert, which was met with scrutiny from the singer's fans.

The petition has more than quadrupled since its launch.

What you need to know about the Chris Brown concert

Chris Brown is booked to perform in South Africa, with the first leg of his tour selling out in two hours

However, anti-GBV organisation, Women for Change, launched a petition to cancel the show due to Breezy's history of domestic violence

Despite the backlash, the singer appeared ready for the show and even mocked the organisation's attempts

A fan added to the outrage by uncovering details about WFC's business, leading netizens to believe they were frauds

Nevertheless, the petition gained momentum and secured over 40K signatures in less than a month

Tyla shows love to Chris Brown

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla giving Chris Brown his flowers.

The Water hitmaker revealed that Breezy often helped her, even wearing disguises at her shows to watch her perform.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News